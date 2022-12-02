Coca-Cola India collaborates with Adani Digital Labs Private Limited

Beverage giant Coca-Cola India has partnered with Adani Group subsidiary 'Adani Digital Labs Private Limited' to optimize the reach of its brands to consumers across the country.

As part of this first-of-its-kind initiative, Coca-Cola India is working with Adani Digital Labs Private Limited to use the consumer-centric platform for product sampling and develop deep consumer insights and unparalleled 'direct connect' with the consumers. Coca-Cola is among the first brands to make its products available on this innovative platform.

As part of the partnership, select new products under Coca-Cola India's portfolio, namely 'Fanta Apple Delite' and 'Charged by Thums Up' will be made available for sampling at some of the India's top airports.

Adani Digital Labs Private Limited is the digital arm of Adani Group known for enabling seamless user journeys & experiences to connect with the group's vast consumer base. Adani sampling is a digital platform that allow brands to interact with large numbers of travellers & target customers with high spending & purchasing power.

While providing a verified customer base, pilferage-free ecosystem, and retargeting options. The platform, which creates deep consumer-brand engagement, is currently live at India's key seven airports located in (Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Mangalore, and Thiruvananthapuram) & Adani CNG Stations, will soon be available in many other categories of locations.

'Charged By Thums Up' and 'Fanta Apple Delite' are recent innovations from Coca-Cola India which are offering new drink experiences to consumers. While Thums Up Charged is an extension of the USD 1 billion Thums Up brand's unique strong taste with even more thunder, 'Fanta Apple Delite' is a refreshing sparkling drink with real apple juice to rejuvenate consumers in mind, body and soul.

Commenting on the association, Greishma Singh, Vice President, Customer & Commercial Leadership, India & Southwest Asia Operating Unit, The Coca-Cola Company, said, "Digital and product innovation are both key growth levers for us at Coca-Cola India. We are always on the lookout for exciting new ways for consumers to try our new products and this partnership with Adani Digital Labs Private Limited provides a SaaS based sampling ecosystem. We see this as part of a long-term partnership with Adani, and look forward to collaborating with them on more such unique initiatives in the coming months."

Commenting on this association, Nitin Sethi, Sr. Vice President & Chief Digital Officer-Consumer Business, Adani Group, said, "We are thrilled to associate with Coca-Cola. With the help of our digital ecosystem, we want to add value to the brand by helping them form an irrevocable connection with their consumers. Through our services we want to continuously simplify the consumer experience of the brand"

The partnership, which kick-started at one of the 'India's top airport - Lucknow Airport, involved free product sampling of the two products by Coca-Cola India for travelers passing through the city. The initiative aims at ramping up awareness about the product offerings and influencing 'consumers' purchase decisions.

The partnership will further be scaled to other locations in the country in 2023.

