"Coding: The Next Big Break"-National Talent Hunt at SRM University-AP

SRM University-AP is conducting "Hackathon", a nationwide Talent Hunt for promising young coders from across the country.

Top scorers will have the unique opportunity to secure admission to SRM AP in a course of their choice with upto 100 per cent scholarship on tuition fees and prizes worth Rs 1 lakh.

The poster inauguration for the National Talent Hunt 2023 was held at the AP Secretariat, by the Honourable Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Minister of Energy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology, Mines and Geology, Government of Andhra Pradesh, in the august presence of Dr R Premkumar, Registrar, SRM AP and other dignitaries.

The Talent Hunt is designed to identify potentially bright students from all over India through knowledge assessment.

Hackathon 2023 will be conducted in two parts: a Multiple-Choice Question (MCQ) contest - to test general knowledge and awareness and a Coding contest- to test the participant's technical expertise through problem-solving. Both contests will be delivered and tested in the online format.

Registration for the SRM University-AP Hackathon begins on December 13, 2022 and extends to January 31, 2023.

All interested students from Class XI and XII can participate in the Talent Hunt. Registered candidates can participate in the contests till January 31, 2023. For registration, visit

