Colliers India onboards Surabhi Gupta as Senior Director & Head of Office Services for North India

Leading diversified professional services and investment management firm Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) today announced the appointment of Surabhi Gupta as Senior Director and head of office services for North India to further strengthen its presence as one of the leading real estate consulting firms.

With her high proficiency in business development, Gupta will aggressively support the acquisition of new clients and build a strong client base for Colliers' office services business in the North.

Ramesh Nair, CEO, India, and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers, said: "Colliers' India office services team has grown from strength to strength and is set to deliver marquee transactions across regions with a record-breaking year. I am pleased to welcome leaders like Surabhi into the team who bring experience, diverse expertise, strong client relationships, and in-depth market insights that will enable us to lead the industry into the future."

In her new role, she will also be responsible for business development, transaction management, strategy development, and top account management initiatives for the region across workplace solutions and the leasing business.

Bhupindra Singh, Managing Director, North India, added, "Surabhi is a strategic hire for Colliers, and under her leadership, the office services business is poised to achieve greater heights. She understands the pulse of the market and carries along a rich experience spanning tenant representation and project marketing, having worked with top occupiers and developers across the region. Her focus will ensure exceptional service delivery to our clients and expand market share for the office services business."

This is Gupta's second stint with Colliers as she started her career with the firm in 2005. Gupta has over 17 years of core real estate experience, having worked with CBRE, JLL, and Colliers in various roles and positions and driving key responsibilities such as transaction management, business development, strategic tenant relationship management, and growing high-performing teams.

"I am extremely honoured and enthused for my second innings at Colliers, leading the Office Services team for North India. I look forward to strengthening our market presence and nurturing our high-performance ecosystem," said Surabhi Gupta of Colliers.

