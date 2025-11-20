Color Mate Announces Exciting Collaboration With the Upcoming Film Mastiii 4

Henna Group

New Delhi [India], November 20: Color Mate - a well-known brand and one of the pioneers of India's ammonia-free, herbal-based hair color industry - has joined hands with the much-awaited film Mastiii 4. This high-energy collaboration marks a bold step in the brand's entertainment-driven marketing strategy and is set to create stronger engagement with today's youthful, trend-driven audience.

Color Mate began with a breakthrough vision: to offer safe, natural, ammonia-free hair coloring enriched with traditional Indian herbs like Henna, Amla, Shikakai and precious Himalayan botanicals. The brand quickly became a trusted household name for consumers seeking vibrant, long-lasting color without harsh chemicals.

Over the years, Color Mate has expanded into a complete hair color portfolioincluding Hair Color Powder, Cream Hair Color, Hair Color Shampoo, and the recent innovation Color Mate Frutese, a fruit-enriched hair color that has witnessed rapid growth in recent years. Each product reflects the brand's dedication to combining nature, science and style.

Color Mate comes under the umbrella of the Henna Group, an established name in the Indian hair color industry with over 50 years of experience and a presence in more than 50 countries. Alongside Color Mate, the Group also nurtures Black Rose Kali Mehandi, a legacy and traditional hair color brand trusted by Indian households for decades. While Black Rose reflects the rich heritage of classic hair coloring, Color Mate brings a youthful, modern and innovation-driven approach to the category. Together, these two brands highlight the Henna Group's balanced strengthblending tradition with forward-thinking solutions to meet the evolving needs of consumers.The Mastiii 4 collaboration adds a fresh wave of excitement to the brand's journey.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. OP Khanduja, CEO, Henna Group, said that the collaboration signals a dynamic phase for the brand, with many more exciting initiatives to follow.

Watch Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani talk about Color Mate here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gkJyQGpXWd8

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Henna Group.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor