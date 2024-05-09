Concord Control Systems Limited Acquires Majority Stake in Advanced Rail Controls Private Limited

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 9: Concord Control Systems Limited (Concord), a leading provider of innovative solutions in the railway industry, proudly announces its acquisition of majority stake in a specialized pioneering Company Advanced Rail Controls Private Limited (Advanced Rail). This strategic move marks a significant step forward in consolidating Concord’s position as a key player in the global railway technology market. The transaction underscores Concord’s commitment to strategic investments that create long-term value for its stakeholders and contribute to the advancement of rail transportation globally.

The acquisition is driven by Concord’s commitment to fostering growth and innovation within the rail sector. By combining Concord’s expertise with Advanced Rail’s innovative technologies, the partnership aims to deliver unparalleled solutions that address both international markets demands and the specific requirements of the Indian railway industry. By integrating Advanced Rail’s technology and capabilities into its portfolio, Concord aims to offer comprehensive solutions that address the evolving needs of railway operators worldwide.

This acquisition represents a milestone in the journey towards providing cutting-edge solutions for the railway industry and in achieving the vision of creating a multi-platform global specialty railway business portfolio. By leveraging synergies between the companies, Concord is poised to enhance its product portfolio and deliver exceptional value to their customers worldwide.

With Concord’s extensive experience in railway technology and Advanced Rail’s track record of innovation, the collaboration is set to drive advancements in signaling, control systems, and infrastructure management. Together, the companies will explore new opportunities for growth and expansion in both domestic and international markets.

By combining the strengths with Concord, Advanced Rail are well-positioned to offer comprehensive solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the railway industry. This acquisition underscores the commitment to deliver excellence and drivepositive change in the rail sector.

About Concord Control Systems Limited:

Concord Control Systems Limited is a renowned provider of cutting-edge solutions in the railway industry. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Concord offers a wide range of products and services including signaling systems, control solutions, and infrastructure management tools.

About Advanced Rail Controls Private Limited:

Advanced Rail Controls Private Limited is a globally renowned company specializing in traction control electronics and consultancy since 2005. Notably, it designed and successfully operated a distributed wireless control system, powering the longest freight train run by Indian Railways, utilizing six locomotives and delivering 36,000 hp of traction power. Advanced Rail currently has a very vibrant order book of roughly Rs. 140 crores which are to be executed over a period of 24 months.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor