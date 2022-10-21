Container xChange Survey: 60 per cent of Freight Forwarders and NVOCCs Struggle to monitor movement of shipping containers

On the lines of the launch of Container Control, a revolutionary, first-of-its-kind technology platform for freight forwarders and NVOCCs worldwide, Container xChange published results of its recent poll to bring to light the burning pain points of container logistic companies and how the product aims to solve them.

The poll shows that 60% of freight forwarders, NVOCCs and traders find it difficult to keep a track of pick-up and drop-off of containers, their location and the timestamps thereof.

57% of Freight forwarders point to 'Containers' as their biggest challenge in the coming peak season, and 43% poll for 'lack of real-time visibility' as the second biggest challenge.

"As the container logistic industry still grapples with unprecedented challenges, it becomes important that companies realize the power of digital adoption for tackling future uncertainties. Container Control is a sophisticated tool for freight forwarders and NVOCCs that gives visibility into a container's journey from pickup to drop off and provide transparency for a user, so they can save time on manual repetitive tasks. Thus, increasing container operations per month and deliver better customer service."

"The idea is to automate the container management process for freight forwarders so they can focus less on manual operational work processes and more on expanding their business across geographies. We equip them with the data and processes that simplify their business. And for the industry, it solves the challenge of monitoring and managing containers all at one single sophisticated platform." said Dr Johannes Schlingmeier, cofounder and CEO, of Container xChange.

"From the moment the container is born, to its last journey, we want to digitalize every process and this product is a huge step in the right direction. By bringing all the parties online, Container Control will transform the way container logistic companies connect and do business." added Schlingmeier.

Container Control solves two key pain points for freight forwarders and NVOCCs across the globe - 1. Monitoring container in near real-time from pickup to drop off, 2. Getting a clear overview of all releases and containers they have in use. The customers will now be able to add all release references to the platform, so they can easily match all available containers to the shippers' bookings and get information about their movements. The data is gathered directly from depots.

One of the customers of Container xChange, Benny Huygen, Commodities Business Development Manager, Kuehne + Nagel Belgium said: "We are happy to see how Container xChange has made our job easier. It's a crucial part of my role to have an overview of the available containers, quickly match them to container bookings, and be on top of container movements from pick-up to drop-off. With Container Control I will be able to do it all faster and have more time to deliver amazing customer experience."

Jack Sun, Director at Orange Container Line shared on the occasion, "Monitoring container pickups and drop-offs on the Container xChange platform have been a valuable addition to our business. Previously it was a highly manual job requiring a lot of resources and prone to mistakes. Now, we check it on xChange Container Control and get the overview of containers journey on the way from point A to B and always on top of the whereabouts of our containers. I firmly believe that rapidly automating our processes and putting our best minds to leverage these technologies can help us scale our business."

