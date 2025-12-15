Corona Remedies Shares List at 38% Premium Over IPO Price

Corona Remedies made a strong stock market debut on Monday, December 15, as it is listed at over 48% premium over its initial public offering (IPO) price. The Corona Remedies IPO was subscribed by 137.04 times between December 8 and December 10 in the primary market.

The shares of Corona Remedies were listed at Rs 1,470 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), premium of 38.42% over the IPO price. The Rs 655.37-crore issue had a price band of Rs 1,008-Rs 1,062 per share with the minimum investment of Rs 1,062 with a lot size of 14 shares.

Congratulations Corona Remedies Limited on getting listed on NSE today. Corona Remedies Limited is a pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing, and marketing products in women’s healthcare, cardiology, pain management, urology, and other therapeutic areas. The Public issue… pic.twitter.com/KfuVIELUUg — NSE India (@NSEIndia) December 15, 2025

Also Read | Wakefit Innovations' shares slip up to 9 pc after muted stock market debut.

The share price of Corona Remedies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was listed at Rs 1,452 per share, a premium of 36.72%. The company's market capitalisation post listing of shares stood at Rs 8,880.44 crore, according to Money Control.

The shares debut of Corona Remedies IPO was better than what was predicted in the grey market premium (GMP), which had forcasted a 32% gains. Earleir, the issue mobilised Rs 195 crore from anchor investors.