Cosmo Foundation distributes 4,000 blankets and food to patients and caregivers outside five prominent hospitals in Delhi

As the cold wave grips north India and claims many lives, the plight of patients and caregivers waiting in front of Delhi's top hospitals is unimaginable.

Scores of patients have to endure innumerable hardships waiting for days to book tokens for treatment and many of them travel hundreds of kilometers to avail treatment at these premier institutes.

"The nights are unbearable as everything becomes wet due to dew; we are 4 people that are forced to sit here for repeated visits. We have arranged blankets, but they aren't enough, and all our savings are getting depleted waiting here for treatments," said Sarita Devi, who had travelled with her family from Ajmer for her husband's treatment.

Cosmo Foundation, the community outreach initiative of Cosmo First Limited, has initiated an outreach program to provide some relief to the families and patients in this winter season. As part of the care outreach, 4000 blankets and ready to eat meals were distributed in partnership with ISKCON Temple. From past one week, food and blanket distribution drive has been carried out in different hospitals across Delhi namely Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi State Cancer Institute, National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases, Safdarjung Hospital, and Shree Aggarsain International Hospital.

Talking about the event, Yamini Jaipuria, Managing Trustee, Cosmo Foundation said, "Affording a blanket in winter and one meal every day is not a possibility for many individuals and families living under reduced circumstances while making arrangements of basic requirements to survive. As part of our continued efforts to be 'People First' organisation, our aim is to bring a healthy change in the society. The blanket and food distribution drive in winter also marks our commitment to support and meet basic needs of people living in marginalized communities."

Celebrating Life Savers, Ashok Jaipuria, Chairman of Board of Trustees, Cosmo Foundation felicitated doctors at the Medical and Healthcare Excellence Awards by Sitaram Jaipuria Foundation (SJF) in October 2022 to recognize their invaluable and inspiring work, and distributed awards worth Rs. 1.20 Crores. Earlier this year, Cosmo Foundation had also joined hands with ISKCON for distributing water kettles to 600 in-patients and served ready-to-eat meals to 2,000 in and outpatients near the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases on the World Health Day.

Nitai Prasanna Das from ISKCON said, "We are happy to support Cosmo Foundation, a brand that is constantly working towards the well-being of the community we live in and creating a healthy living environment. We have a mutual aim of helping people in need and creating a healthier difference in their lives, and such initiatives bring us together towards supporting a common cause."

Cosmo Foundation is devoted towards transforming the lives of people via its various efforts across education, health, and environmental initiatives. Through the various programs, Cosmo Foundation has been able to benefit 5 lakh+ people and educate over 55,000+ children.

Cosmo Foundation was established in 2008 as the community outreach initiative of Cosmo First Ltd., the largest manufacturers of BOPP worldwide. The Foundation works closely with less developed communities around its manufacturing units at the Karjan in the Vadodara District and Gangapur in the Aurangabad District on several development programs aimed at English and computer literacy, life skills development, hygiene initiatives, and environmental awareness.

Founded by Ashok Jaipuria in 1981, Cosmo First today has presence across 100+ countries around the globe. Cosmo First is a global leader in specialty films and an emerging player in specialty chemicals (Masterbatches, Adhesive, Coating & Textile chemicals) along with digital first Omni channel Pet care business under the brand name 'Zigly'.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor