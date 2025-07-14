Courage, Crown, Confidence – Mittal Shah’s journey inspires women

New Delhi [India], July 14:A beaming Mittal Shah, Director of a leading engineering company, walked away with the crown of 1st Runner-Up in the Gold category at the prestigious Mrs. India – Empress of The Nation 2025 (Season 6). Held on June 29, 2025, at the opulent HYATT Pune, the pageant celebrated 53 women of substance from across India who captivated the audience with their charm and charisma. What's more, Mittal also took home the sub-title of Mrs Achiever!

Conceptualized by the dynamic duo Karl & Anjana Mascarenhas, Founders of DIVA Pageants (www.divapageants.com, the evening sparkled with glamour and warmth, in the presence of celebrity guests Rohit Roy and Tanisha Mukherjee, who added star power and encouragement to the grandeur.

“I had got in touch with DIVA Pageants four years ago, but didn't venture – maybe the fire and the confidence lacked in me”, shares Mittal. “And then one fine morning, something told me that I should participate – and that day, after a lot of contemplation, I signed up for the pageant”. Mittal was announced as the first runner up after gruelling rounds of testing talent, elegance, beauty, etc.

“All these accolades are thanks to the immense support and encouragement that I received from my husband, Shrenik Shah, my son Vyom and my mother-in-law. And of course, my parents, sisters, family and friends. That's not all – a big shout out to Karl Sir, and Anjana ma'am, who gave me opportunities to shine. They groomed me to perfection, polishing my skills of walking on the ramp, answering spontaneously and performing confidently. Without their support and guidance, this journey wouldn't have culminated”, she beams.

An amalgamation of wit and wisdom, the steel baroness, Mittal loves to multitask – be it dancing, exercising, socialising, besides being a dedicated wife and doting mother.

“It was my dream to wear the crown and the sash – and that done, through this amazing win, I wish to be an inspiration to other women – that age is just a number, and never give up on your own dreams. Some of us can be models – but all of us are born role models”, she signs off.

