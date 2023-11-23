Credit Cards for Contactless Payments, Rewards on Spends, and More - Apply on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, stands at the forefront as one of India's best destinations for cutting-edge credit cards and a myriad of financial products. In collaboration with leading partners, Bajaj Markets offers a range of credit cards designed for easy contactless payments. Experience the future of transactions by applying for these innovative credit cards on the Bajaj Markets' app or website.

Here are some standout features that make these cards an ideal choice:

* Lifetime-free advantage: Some of the credit cards offered through Bajaj Markets come with a lifetime-free benefit, eliminating any joining or annual fees. This ensures that individuals enjoy the perks of contactless payments without additional costs.

* Rewards that matter: Unlock a world of attractive rewards and cashback with every transaction. These rewards can be redeemed against a diverse array of options, making spending even more rewarding.

* Fuel surcharge waiver: Save on every journey with a fuel surcharge waiver at all applicable locations.

* Swift and secure contactless payments: Experience the future of payments with quick, convenient, and secure transactions facilitated by contactless-enabled cards.

Bajaj Markets offers a diverse portfolio of cards designed to cater to various needs. The advantages of applying for a credit card on Bajaj Markets are manifold:

* Hassle-free digital application

* Trusted partnerships

* Variety tailored to customers' needs

One can apply for these feature-rich credit cards through the Bajaj Markets app or website. Enjoy the benefits of lifetime-free credit cards, a 100% digital application process, and a diverse array of options tailored to unique preferences.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor