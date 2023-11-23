CRED's Black Friday Sale: Discover, Shop and Win

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 23: Whether one has been eyeing the stylish offerings of Michael Kors or the enticing allure of Chopard, there is no need to wait any longer! Attention CRED members - CRED store is live with its annual Black Friday Sale, a shopping extravaganza where members can win hero rewards, avail exciting member-exclusive deals on their favorite brands and indulge in a 120-hour retail therapy to win over 120 exciting rewards.

Here's what's up for grabs from 23rd to 27th November, 2023.

Unmissable deals on D2C, BPC, electronics and many such brands:

- Eye-catching deals of upto 50% off on electronic, travel, fashion & lifestyle accessories, F&B products

- Products from Carnival Foods, Solethreads, Bellavita, Hammer, Happilo, The Man Company, Khari Foods, boAt, Bold Care, Al Barakah, Organic India, STRIFF, and many more

Hero Rewards:

- BMW bike G 310 RR- 23rd November, 6 pm

- Omega Seamaster- 24th November, 9 pm

- Nike Tiffany Air Force 1- 25th November, 6 pm

- Louis Vuitton bag- 26th November, 3 pm

- Iphone 15 pro max- 27th November, 10 pm

How to shop

1.Click here - https://app.cred.club/k63y/368rhudi

2.Or open the CRED app and click on the "shopping" button under Explore CRED

3.Enter the CRED store during the Black Friday sale and simply spin the wheel to stand a chance to win mega rewards and unlock exclusive deals on 600+ brands.

4.For those who want to become a CRED member simply download the app from iOS and Android.

