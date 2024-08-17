Cubenz Power Bags Two Prestigious Awards for DC Fast Charger Excellence

SMPL

New Delhi [India], August 17: Cubenz Power, a leading innovator and manufacturer in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, proudly announces its recent win of two distinguished awards, the "Best User-Friendly DC Fast Charger Interface" and the "Most Innovative DC Fast Charger Product Line," solidifying its position as a pioneer in the EV charging industry. These accolades reflect Cubenz Power's relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation, and user-centric design in the fast-evolving electric mobility landscape.

The company's achievements in securing these awards underscore its commitment to developing state-of-the-art charging solutions that cater to the needs of a rapidly expanding EV market. The "Best User-Friendly DC Fast Charger Interface" award highlights the company's focus on creating an intuitive and accessible user experience, while the "Most Innovative DC Fast Charger Product Line" award recognizes Cubenz Power's dedication to advancing EV charging technology through continuous innovation.

Tyag Dharmik, Founder of Cubenz Power Pvt. Ltd., expressed his pride in the company's accomplishments, stating, "These awards are a testament to our team's hard work, creativity, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in EV charging technology. We are committed to making electric vehicle charging not only efficient but also intuitive and accessible for all users, and these recognitions motivate us to continue leading the industry with innovative solutions."

Sanjay Panchal, Co-founder of Cubenz Power Pvt. Ltd., added, "Winning these awards is just the beginning for Cubenz Power. Our mission is to revolutionize the electric vehicle charging landscape in India and beyond. We are proud to contribute to a greener world by providing high-quality, efficient, and accessible charging solutions that empower communities and businesses to embrace electric mobility."

The prestigious event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to recognize excellence in developing electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The awards are presented to companies demonstrating outstanding innovation, user-centric design, and a commitment to advancing the EV charging industry. Cubenz Power's recognition at this event is a significant milestone in the company's journey toward becoming a global leader in sustainable mobility solutions.

Cubenz Power: Revolutionizing Electric Mobility

Founded with a vision to pioneer the advancement of electric vehicle charging technology, the company has quickly become a trusted name in the industry. The company's product line, the Zeus series, includes a 7.5 kW AC charger, a 30 kW DC Fast Charger (Single Gun), and a 60 kW DC Fast Charger (Dual Gun). Additionally, Cubenz manufactures 120 kW, 180 kW, 240 kW, and 360 kW chargers. These are designed to deliver fast, efficient, and reliable charging experiences. Each product reflects the company's commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability.

The 60 kW Cubenz Zeus, for instance, is engineered to deliver a maximum power output of 60 kW, ensuring a fast and efficient charging experience for electric vehicles. The 30 kW Cubenz DC Charger, with its 3-phase powerhouse and 80A maximum DC output current, is designed for excellence and durability, making it a robust solution for diverse applications. The 7.5 kW Cubenz AC Charger, with its IP55 rating, is a single-phase marvel that offers reliable and efficient charging for various applications.

Cubenz Power's commitment to innovation and technology leadership is evident in its advanced EV charging solutions. The company utilizes cutting-edge hardware and software designs, including thermally stable designs and advanced communication interfaces, to ensure that its chargers meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. This focus on innovation positions the company as a leader in the EV charging industry, driving the future of electric mobility.

Cubenz Power's dedication to sustainability is also a core value that guides its operations. The company is committed to creating scalable and efficient EV charging solutions that support the growth of the electric vehicle industry and contribute to a cleaner, greener world. With over 25 years of experience in manufacturing and 5 years in the EV sector, the company continues to set new benchmarks in the industry.

As Cubenz Power looks to the future, the company remains focused on expanding its reach and impact in the EV charging market. The recent awards are a stepping stone in the company's journey toward becoming a global leader in sustainable mobility solutions. With a strong emphasis on research and development, Cubenz Power is well-positioned to continue delivering innovative, high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of the electric vehicle industry.

