Cyclone-Ready: Piloting India’s First-of-its-Kind Parametric Insurance for Coastal Communities

Shri Krishna S. Vatsa, Shri Safi Ahsan Rizvi, Dr. Manu Gupta, and Aditya Verghese at the launch of the pilot parametric insurance to build resilience to disasters.

New Delhi [India], November 4: SEEDS, in collaboration with Howden India and the New India Assurance Co. Ltd., has launched a pioneering parametric insurance pilot designed to strengthen the financial resilience of cyclone-affected communities along the eastern coast of India. The pilot was launched on October 29, 2025 – the observance day of the 1999 Super Cyclone that devastated Odisha – in the presence Shri Krishna S. Vatsa Member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Shri Safi Ahsan Rizvi Advisor, NDMA.

India has been experiencing an increased number of recurring extreme climate incidents. Over three decades, SEEDS has been on the ground, building rapport with community organizations and is now exploring parametric insurance as a solution for such recurring incidents.

The initiative is currently being piloted with 2,500 families in Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu, in partnership with Visions Global Empowerment India, which is engaging and building trust with communities. For vulnerable communities, such as fisherfolk who depend on the sea for their livelihood, working alongside them is an intensive and deep exercise. The product provides insurance payouts indexed to predefined cyclone intensity and proximity thresholds, enabling rapid, transparent, and equitable disbursement to insured households.

Each household is covered for INR 25,000 under a one-year policy, with payouts increasing progressively based on wind speed levels during cyclonic events. By linking compensation directly to meteorological data, the model eliminates lengthy claim assessments and ensures faster recovery for affected families.

Over the past two decades, the intensity and frequency of cyclones along India's coasts have continued to rise. The Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea have witnessed a steady increase in severe storms – from Amphan and Yaas in the east to Tauktae and Biparjoy in the west.

While India's improved early warning systems and mass evacuations have saved countless lives, the economic toll on coastal families remains crushing. Homes, boats, nets, and daily livelihoods are wiped out within hours, and recovery can take months – sometimes years.

Such disasters delay economic development, deepen gender vulnerabilities, and degrade fragile ecosystems. Each of these impacts comes with a cost, but who bears that cost and when it is felt often varies.

Parametric insurance offers a transformative alternative to traditional, damage-based models. Instead of waiting for loss assessments, payouts are triggered automatically using predefined parameters such as wind speed and cyclone proximity. Based on independently verified data, this ensures swift, transparent, and severity-based compensation. The approach not only shortens recovery time but also provides affected households with dignity and certainty, bridging the critical gap between survival and recovery.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Manu Gupta, Co-Founder, SEEDS says “Parametric insurance represents a shift from reactive relief to proactive resilience. It brings dignity and speed to disaster recovery, ensuring families do not have to wait long for help when a cyclone hits. By linking science, finance, and community action, we are creating a model that not only helps vulnerable households recover faster but also builds their long-term adaptation to a changing climate”

Aditya Verghese SEEDS' Head Centre of Excellence, Public Finance, who anchors this initiative, said “This is an opportunity to assess if parametric insurance can meet the needs of the most vulnerable coastal communities in the aftermath of disasters such as cyclones. The findings of these initiatives will be used to design and implement similar social protection programs across other geographies and contexts.”

As India braces for more frequent and intensifying cyclones, particularly between October and December, the pilot underscores the need for pre-emptive, data-driven resilience tools. Insights from Cuddalore and the benefits of such programmes over the next two to three years are expected to inform future models for floods and heatwaves, enabling India to move from reactive relief to proactive recovery.

About Howden:

Howden is a globally recognized insurance intermediary and risk advisory firm, distinguished by over three decades of proven expertise. Renowned for its ability to develop innovative insurance solutions tailored to complex and unique risk profiles, Howden is pioneer in advancing climate risk mitigation. Its dedicated global climate de-risking team brings deep, cross-sectoral expertise spanning across vulnerable communities, diverse industries, financial markets, and public sector institutions. This enables the delivery of impactful, forward-looking strategies that foster resilience and promote sustainable outcomes worldwide.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mohammad Faizan Huq

Head – Agriculture | Climate Risk_Parametric | Accident & Health

Email: mohammad.huq@howdengroup.com

Phone: +91 7991787875

About New India Assurance Company Limited

State-owned insurer New India Assurance (NIA) is the premier general Insurance company in India and has been at the forefront of introducing many innovative risk solutions over the past few decades. New India Assurance holds the distinction of being the only non -life Insurer recognised by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India ( IRDAI) as a Domestic Systemically Important Insurer (D-SII). Earlier this year, NIA launched its dedicated Parametric Insurance offerings i.e., Nishchit Suraksha, providing a financial safety net to businesses and vulnerable communities against extreme climatic conditions and natural calamities.

About SEEDS

SEEDS (Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society) is a leading non-profit organization with over three decades of experience in building resilience among communities vulnerable to disasters and the impacts of climate change. Combining innovative technologies with traditional wisdom, SEEDS designs and implements solutions that strengthen disaster preparedness, response, and recovery. With a special focus on marginalized groups, the organization works closely with local governments and community networks to equip people with the knowledge and resources needed to face future risks with confidence.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sushmita Malaviya

Associate Director, Strategic Communications and Marketing, SEEDS

Email: sushmita@seedsindia.org

Phone: +91 9717243131

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.