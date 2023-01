Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises on bulk share sale in Syngene International by Biocon

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Biocon Limited (Biocon), in relation to the sale of shares by Biocon Limited in Syngene International Limited (Syngene International), by way of a bulk trade on the stock exchanges, aggregating to Rs 1220.28 crores.

The Capital Market Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Biocon for the transaction and assisted with, reviewing, and finalizing the transaction documents. The transaction team was led by Reuben Chacko, Partner; Janhavi Manohar, Partner; with support from Tanvi Kini, Senior Associate. Other Parties and Advisors to the transaction included Spark Capital Advisors (India) Private Limited and Avendus Capital Private Limited (Broker and Advisor, respectively); Linklaters Singapore Pte (U.S. federal securities law counsel to Broker and Advisor). The transaction was signed on September 05, 2022; and closing on September 08, 2022.

