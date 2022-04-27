Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Announces Promotion of 22 Lawyers to Partnership

India's leading law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) is proud to announce continued growth of the firm with the promotion of 22 lawyers to its partnership. The promotions are effective as of May 1, 2022. With this induction, the Firm's partnership worldwide strength now stands at 160 partners.

The partners, inducted into the partnership across various practice groups are as follows:

New Partners:

CAM Corporate

-Aditya Prasad, Corporate (M&A), Bengaluru

-Anandita Kaushik, Corporate (Private Equity), Delhi-NCR

-Anirban Mohapatra, Corporate (Technology), Bengaluru

-Bhargav Joshi, Corporate (M&A), Mumbai

-Biplab Lenin, Pharma and Life Sciences, Delhi-NCR

-Bishen Jeswant, Employment, Bengaluru

-Dhruv Rajain, Competition, Delhi-NCR

-Emil Joseph, Corporate & Real Estate, Hyderabad

-Harsha Sudhindra, Real Estate, Bengaluru

-Ishita Khandelwal, Corporate (M&A), Delhi-NCR

-Kaustav Kundu, Competition, Mumbai

-Kirthi Srinivas, Competition, Mumbai

-Navin Kumar, Corporate (M&A), Delhi-NCR

-Preksha Malik, Corporate (Privatization), Delhi-NCR

CAM Dispute Resolution

-Gathi Prakash, Disputes, Mumbai

-George Varghese, Disputes, Delhi-NCR

-Juvraj Singh Bindra, Disputes, Delhi-NCR

-Sharan Kukreja, Disputes, Bengaluru

CAM Finance

-Abhishek Mukherjee, Insolvency, Mumbai

-Pallavi Rao, Financial Regulatory Services, Technology & Disputes, Delhi-NCR

CAM Markets

-Janhavi Manohar, Capital Markets, Bengaluru

-Rohit Tiwari, Capital Markets, Bengaluru

On this year's promotions, Managing Partner, Cyril Shroff said, "The promotion of this diverse group of lawyers reflects the growth of our Firm, our expanding practices, our rich talent base and our capabilities to integrate lateral hires through a structured manner. They have demonstrated their commitment to our clients, our values and firm's culture. I am extremely delighted to welcome them into the Partnership and look forward to their valuable contribution in the years to come."

Vandana Shroff, Partner added, "I am delighted to welcome all of them into the partnership. They have made excellent contributions to their practices and their promotions are very well deserved."

Partner and Chair of the Finance, Projects & Insolvency Practice, L Viswanathan commented, "The promotions reflect the firm's leadership and talent in our core areas of practice and the confidence and optimism of the firm's management in India's growth and opportunities."

Partner and National Head of the Corporate Practice, Reeba Chacko said, "I am very excited to welcome each and every one of the new partners to our growing partnership. Each of them bring immense value to the table with their diverse strengths and focus areas. I wish them the very best and look forward to having them with us in our journey ahead."

Partner and Co-head of the Private Client Practice, Rishabh Shroff said, "I look forward to working with our excellent new batch of partners, and to helping them succeed. As the world now starts to open up, and new opportunities are presenting themselves, our new partners have an exciting journey ahead of them."

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (cam) is India's leading law firm with a global reputation of being trusted advisers to its clients. The Firm advises a large and diverse set of clients, including domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity and venture capital funds, start-ups, government and regulatory bodies. The Firm generalists, specialists and senior ex-regulators expertly guide clients across a spectrum of transactions, sectors and regulations. With over 850 lawyers and 163 Partners, the Firm is the largest full-service law firm in India and offices in key business centres at Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, GIFT City and also in Singapore.

Recently, the Firm received the "National Law Firm of the Year: India" award at the IFLR Asia Pacific 2022 awards ceremony. The Firm had won "India Deal Firm of the Year" at the ALB India Awards and "Firm of the Year" at the IFLR1000 India Awards in 2021.

