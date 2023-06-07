Dabur Meswak Recognises and Showcases Rare Stories That Are Sure to Inspire

BusinessWire India

Delhi NCR [India], June 7: With years of trust, Dabur, the leading FMCG brand has established itself as a familiar name in Indian households. Amongst its portfolio of products, the company has delved deep into the oral care segment with its herbal variants.

Dabur Meswak, one of their popular dental care brands, has been created using the extracts from the rare Miswak tree which is known for its immense oral care benefits. What makes this tree even rarer is its resilience to withstand the brutal forces of nature in the dry, arid regions of Africa and the Middle East.

The sheer resemblance of the characteristics of the Miswak tree with that of human beings, is what drove Dabur Meswak to begin their journey in highlighting rare and inspiring stories about people, in their campaign - 'Rare Stories by Meswak'.

Given that Dabur is a strong propagator of environmental sustainability, there could not have been a better day to kick-start this new campaign than World Environment Day. On that day, Dabur Meswak went live with a microsite which talks about the purpose behind their campaign and allows users to share rare stories about themselves or someone who deserves to have their story told.

To check out the story behind the campaign, visit https://youtu.be/XjlubMkXpCY.

This digital-first campaign - 'Rare Stories by Meswak', conceptualised by Pulp Strategy, throws a spotlight on people who have stepped out of the box to follow their passions and dreams. Dabur Meswak not only acknowledges these stories but also gives it the due glory that it deserves. The main objective of this campaign is to discover people across the country who are doing something different and to provide them with a platform through which their stories can be heard.

The campaign will be promoted on Dabur Meswak's social handles, which will redirect users to the microsite where they will be able to submit stories about themselves or someone they know, along with their details.

Out of the entries received, 3 lucky winners will be shortlisted who stand a chance to win Amazon vouchers worth INR 25,000 each and get featured in an exclusive film released by Dabur Meswak, which weaves these stories together to build a narrative that connects back to the core idea.

Dabur India, Marketing Head - Oral Care, Harkawal Singh commented, saying, "The insight behind the campaign comes from the core ingredient in Dabur Meswak - the rare Miswak tree. Taking this insight forward, we conceived a campaign that focuses on rare stories where people dared to do things differently. With this campaign, we aim to bring forward people from even the remotest corners of the country who have a unique and inspiring story to tell. Because, we believe that every rare story deserves to be heard."

If anyone has a rare story to share or knows someone who deserves their story told, visit https://raremeswakstories.com/ to submit the rare story.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor