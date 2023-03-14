Data shows fuel prices in India decline as they rise in various countries
By ANI | Published: March 14, 2023 06:44 PM 2023-03-14T18:44:04+5:30 2023-03-15T10:42:14+5:30
New Delhi [India], March 14 : Prices of petrol and diesel increased in India's immediate neighborhood and as well as some other advanced countries at a time when they declined back home in India, data from various sources showed.
In past one year, petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal rose 22-38 per cent and 20-104 per cent, respectively, data showed.
In countries such as France, Italy, and Spain, they rose 3-8 per cent cumulatively.
During the same period in India, they, however, declined 3.7-5.0 per cent.
Further, data also revealed that the price difference between BJP and non-BJP-ruled states differ, with prices ruling higher in various non-BJP states.
