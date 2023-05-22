Debutante Filmmaker Bharath Kishore's "Revival" Shows Prowess of Indian Independent Cinema at Cannes

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI/GPRC): Film Revival, a dance drama feature film directed by Debutant Bharath Kishore, was screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The film was showcased on Sunday in the Marche du Film section and received rave reviews from both international and Indian media.

The movie expresses the story of a street dancer who tries to go back to his roots and explore Indian folk dances based on Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Orissa. The lead character played by the filmmaker himself travels into remote places of southern india to find the real folk dancers, learn the dances, perform with them and showcase it to the world in an attempt to revive them. The journey to explore these dances and learn them is very inspiring and shows the passion a dancer needs to to have to learn them. It has its funny moments too as the dancer tries to adjust to the rural environment while staying with them. The element that made the movie so special is the ideology to present the real lives of folk dancers exactly the way it is that makes the audience cry, laugh and dance with them. Discussing the movie Director Bharath Kishore quotes, " This is an out and out dance film and talks about the importance of dance from the very first to last frame. The core of the film tries to talk about aspects beyond just moves. It explains that dance is not just about movements but also about absorbing the culture and lifestyle"

The red-carpet appearances of Bollywood stars like Aishwarya Rai and Esha Gupta added glamour to the event. This year, four Indian films were screened as a part of the competition at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 while few others were screened out of competition In various sections like director's fortnight, midnight screenings, un certain regard and marche du film. Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy is being screened this Wednesday in the midnight screenings. The festival attendees also got the opportunity to see some independent Indian movies that were screened during the event.

Film Revival stood out with its unique storyline, strong content and exceptional direction. The movie has been appreciated by critics and audiences alike for its portrayal of Indian folk culture. The film offers amazing storytelling, raw and rustic music, and outstanding dance portions. Bharath Kishore's directorial debut has been a massive success and set a new benchmark putting him on the map as one of the most promising filmmakers in India.

Bharath Kishore's performance throughout the film is commendable as he takes up every challenge thrown by the dancers and eventually performs it in such a way that it's hard to differentiate him from the other Dancers. The 'navarasa' portion became the highlight. Adding to it Kishore said, " It took a lot of hard work and learning to match the rhythm of the folk dancers. It was very inspirational and also I would like to congratulate all my team members and thank my family for adding up the great support that made this film possible. The main motive of the movie was to inspire and educate people about the folk dance culture of India that is so important for everyone to know as each day a folk dance is nearing extinction."

Bharath Kishore with this film tries to blur the line between nonfiction and fiction film, transforming the future of the film industry. Such steps today are becoming the main root and soon everyone will be able to witness the film as it opens in the Indian theatres and OTTs this year.

