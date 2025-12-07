Deepinder Goyal unveils teaser of ‘Temple’, a brain-flow device

New Delhi, Dec 7 Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato’s parent company Eternal, on Sunday shared a first look at his new product, a brain blood flow monitoring device called ‘Temple’.

He posted a short teaser on Instagram with the caption “Getting there,” giving users a glimpse of the small wearable gadget.

The device has sparked curiosity ever since Goyal was seen wearing a tiny golden sensor on the right side of his forehead.

Many users wondered what it was, prompting him to explain its purpose in an earlier LinkedIn post.

Goyal said that Temple is an ‘experimental device’ designed to measure brain blood flow accurately, in real time, and on a continuous basis.

He said the device was created while he was researching his recently discussed ‘Gravity Ageing Hypothesis’.

Last month, Goyal shared a series of posts outlining this “scientific yet unconventional” idea. He suggested that gravity could directly affect how humans age.

In his words, he was sharing the theory not as a CEO but as someone curious enough to follow a strange scientific path.

He noted that while Newton defined gravity and Einstein described how it bends spacetime, he believes gravity may also shorten human lifespan.

Goyal said he is studying connections between three factors: how standing upright slightly reduces blood flow to the brain, how sensitive certain brain regions like the hypothalamus and brainstem are to small changes in circulation, and how these regions control the ageing process.

According to him, these links could open a new understanding of how ageing works.

Goyal revealed that he has been using the Temple device for a year and feels it has the potential to become an important global health tool.

He pointed out that brain blood flow is already considered a key biomarker for ageing, longevity and cognitive health.

Because of that, he believes Temple remains useful even if his gravity-based ageing theory proves incorrect.

Addressing speculation that the hypothesis was simply a strategy to promote the device, Goyal denied any such intention.

He said Temple would be a “small, cute company” compared to Eternal and made it clear that he would never risk customers’ trust for marketing.

He emphasised that the Gravity Ageing Hypothesis was not created to sell the device, but emerged from genuine scientific curiosity.

