Defence ministry signs Rs 500 cr contract for communication system

New Delhi [India], June 15 : In a further boost to indigenous manufacturing of defence equipment, the Ministry of Defence inked a contract on Thursday with ICOMM Tele Limited - Hyderabad for procurement of 1,035 numbers of '5/7.5 Ton Radio Relay Communication' equipment containers.

The ministry in a release said the value of the contract is about Rs 500 crore. The delivery of the containers is scheduled to commence from the current financial year 2023-24 itself.

The radio relay containers will address a long overdue requirement of mobile communication detachments of the Indian Army, the Ministry of Defence said.

"These containers will be utilized to provide a protected environment for communication equipment to function in a failsafe and reliable manner. The containers would be mounted on authorized specialist vehicles and moved as per operational requirements," the ministry's release said.

The company ICOMM Tele Limited would produce the containers with all equipment and sub-systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers.

"This will give a further boost to the indigenous manufacturing of defence equipment and stimulate the private sector to actively engage in realizing the vision of Aatmnirbhar Bharat. The development of such state-of-the-art equipment will also help in boosting exports to friendly countries," the ministry added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor