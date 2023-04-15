Delegates arrive for the second Health Working Group G20 meeting in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 15 : The first group of international delegates arrived at Goa's Dabolim Airport early Saturday to attend the Second Health Working Group G20 Meeting from April 17 to 19.

The group consisted of Francoise Vanni, Stephen Murphy, Dylan Pulver, Stephe Seydoux, Alain Labrique, Derrick Muneene and Garrett Mehl from Switzerland, as well as Elise Anthony and Steven Posnack from the US. Delegates were warmly welcomed with a musical performance and taken to a reserved lounge where they were served Goan snacks such as Ragi chips, cashew nuts, and tender coconut water. They were then taken on a bus to the Grand Hyatt Goa.

The airports in Goa have made arrangements and taken steps to ensure that the arrival process is efficient. Additionally, services such as a money exchange counter and SIM card counter are also available at the airports.

Other delegates are expected to arrive in Goa over the next few days at either the Dabolim Airport or the Mopa international airport. The first meeting of the G20 summit in Goa is the Health Working Group, where participants will discuss health policies and initiatives. The summit is an important event, and this meeting of the Health Working Group could impact future global health policies significantly.

The Group of Twenty or G20, is the premier forum for international cooperation comprising the world's most-powerful 19 economies and the European Union (EU).

The group was established with the goal to solve major global issues which are related to the stability of International Finance, the international economy, migration due to changes in climatic conditions, and sustainable development.

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, the Republic of South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, United States of America, and the European Union (EU) form the G20 group. Representatives from guest countries and international orgsations have also been invited to attend the Summit.

