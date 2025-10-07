Delhi airport, airlines warns flyers of flight delays amid heavy rain, gusty winds

New Delhi, Oct 7 As torrential rain and gusty winds swept across the national capital on Tuesday, the Delhi Airport and leading commercial airlines Air India and IndiGo issued advisories to passengers on flight operations likely to be hit due to bad weather.

"Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be impacted. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers may consider an alternative mode of transport, including the Delhi Metro, to get to the Airport to avoid potential delays. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the airport management said in a statement.

IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet have also issued warnings for passengers over potential delays that can be caused due to the weather conditions.

Air India said: "Rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today. Please check your flight status at https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey due to possible slow-moving traffic."

The IndiGo advisory states: "While we want your journey to be as hassle-free as possible, Mother Nature has her own plans. With heavy rains and thunderstorms expected again in Delhi, there’s a chance this could lead to air traffic congestion and impact flight operations."

"While we continue doing our best to keep operations smooth, we recommend planning ahead. Any changes to your flight schedule will be shared via your registered contact details, so do ensure they’re up to date. Check your flight status on our website or app before heading to the airport. And with waterlogging and slow-moving traffic likely, allow some extra time for your commute," it advised.

Spicejet also said: "Due to bad weather in Delhi, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for the national capital, forecasting moderate rainfall accompanied by moderate thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and wind speeds ranging between 40–60 kmph are likely over parts of central, southwest, west, northwest and north Delhi.

The freak rains lashing the capital have come in the wake of a Western Disturbance affecting the region, according to the weather office.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor