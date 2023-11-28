Delhi High Court slaps ₹2 lakh fine on Bharat Pe's former MD Ashneer Grover

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday fined the former Managing Director and co-founder of Bharat Pe, Ashneer Grover, ₹2 lakh for sharing inappropriate posts about Bharat Pe, despite giving assurance to the court that he wouldn't do so., Hindustan Times reported.

In January, the Delhi High Court had advised BharatPe and its estranged co-founder to be courteous to each other even after their fallout. The court urged Mr Grover to refrain from making allegedly defamatory statements and asked the counsel for the parties to accordingly "advise" their respective clients.

Social media has actually brought us down to this level. What are we doing here? Basically, they should be courteous to each other... You have fallen out, fight your litigation," the court remarked.Mr Grover's wife, Madhuri Jain, was last week questioned by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in an alleged Rs 81-crore fraud at the fintech startup. Mr Grover was also summoned but he dud not appear for questioning.