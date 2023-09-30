Dell explores fresh investment in Bengaluru's Research and Development Centre

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 30 : Dell, the Texas-based technology giant valued at USD 50 billion, is considering a significant investment in its research and development (R&D) centre in Bengaluru. The move aims to further strengthen the company's presence in the region.

According to the Karnataka Government's Ministry for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure, Dell already operates a prominent R&D centre in Bengaluru and is a global leader in technology solutions. Globally, the company operates approximately 25 manufacturing facilities, with 14 of these dedicated to R&D.

On Friday, key representatives from Dell, including Michael Dundas, Alan Richey, and Tabrez Ahmad, held discussions with Karnataka Minister M B Patil during his visit to Austin, USA.

During the meetings, Dell expressed its desire for support from the Karnataka government to address import restrictions on Special Economic Zone (SEZ) operations.

Such support would enhance cost sustainability for Dell's expansion plans in India. Additionally, Dell emphasised its requirements concerning players and suppliers in the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) ecosystem within the state.

The Karnataka business delegation, led by Patil, is on a mission to attract investments to the state of Karnataka.

The delegation also included Dr S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Commerce and Industries, and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director of Industries and Commerce, Government of Karnataka.

In addition to Dell, the delegation met with Global Foundries (GF), a leading Semiconductor Manufacturing company. GF expressed interest in expanding its workforce in Bengaluru by hiring an additional 200 skilled employees.

Minister MB Patil assured the government's support in facilitating this expansion and helping GF establish vital connections with customers and suppliers.

Furthermore, Global Foundries, valued at USD 30 billion, has expressed interest in establishing and expanding its Aerospace and Defence (A&D) presence in Karnataka. The Minister welcomed this interest, and discussions for the development of a comprehensive business strategy will ensue.

The visit concluded with a Business Roundtable hosted by the US-India Chamber of Commerce, jointly organized by TiE Austin and the Austin Chamber of Commerce.

The roundtable brought together around 60 entrepreneurs, including senior VPs and CEOs, to explore avenues for enhancing trade and economic relations between India and the United States.

Dell's potential investment and the interest shown by Global Foundries mark significant steps toward strengthening Karnataka's position as a technology and innovation hub.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor