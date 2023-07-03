DESI HOMES REALTY ICON AWARDS 2023: "Rahul Narwekar", honoured DREAMAX for Best Developers Of Stalled Real Estate Projects

ATK

New Delhi [India], July 3: Dreamax Developers Private Limited, a leading real estate development and construction company based in Mumbai, has been honoured with a remarkable accolade. The esteemed "Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards 2023" recognized Dreamax Group for their exceptional contribution as the Best Developers of Stalled Real Estate Projects. The glittering event took place on 29th June 2023 at the prestigious Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA)-BKC in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and the award was presented by Rahul Narwekar - Speaker of The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

The Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards, known for honouring excellence in the real estate industry, celebrated the accomplishments of Dreamax Group, whose unwavering commitment to excellence has established them as a trusted name in the field. Chand Seth, Chairman and Managing Director of SOS Nitelife and Desi Homes, Lina Ingle, Director of SOS Nitelife and Desi Homes, and Tehzeeb Asar, CEO of Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards, graced the event and hosted it flawlessly.

Utkarsh Agarwal, representing Dreamax Developers, received the prestigious award on behalf of the company. Dreamax Developers, along with their esteemed partners Vijay Yadav, Sandeep Jindal, and Manoj Agarwal, have played a vital role in delivering exceptional real estate projects and revitalizing stalled ventures.

Specializing in creating exceptional residential, commercial, and retail properties, Dreamax Developers redefines the concept of modern living. Their strong passion for crafting remarkable spaces has propelled them to the forefront of the industry, consistently delivering projects that inspire and elevate the lifestyles of their valued customers.

In addition, Dreamax Group actively endeavours to address the challenges faced by long-stalled projects due to legal issues, financial constraints, or procedural complications. They provide relief to individuals and communities affected by such delays by taking up the responsibility of completing these projects.

Dreamax Developers extends their heartfelt gratitude to the Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards for this prestigious recognition. They remain committed to their mission of excellence, innovation, and contributing to the growth and development of the real estate sector.

