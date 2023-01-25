Devika Group Brings Its Projects in the Divine City of Vrindavan

New Delhi (India), January 25: Beholding a beautiful yet strong legacy of over 7 decades, Devika Group brings its projects to the next destination, the divine city of Vrindavan. Founded by D.R Gupta the company was registered in 1954. The group’s vision is to strive to be one of the most respected real estate companies in India by providing extremely high loyalty and satisfaction of commitments made to its customers.

During the 1960s Devika focused on delivering homes constructed with quality and aesthetics which resonated with the families they were made for, one-of-a-kind, just like every family. Followed 1970s marked the landmark decade for the group as it was the decade for establishing Devika in the commercial landscape, by creating landmark buildings for the capital of the country. Their projects included:

1971 Pragati House, Nehru Place

Devika Tower Nehru Place

1974 Saraswati House and Devika Chamber at Ranjeet Nagar

1978 Sheetla House and Pragati Tower, Rajendra Place

From Building Commercial Towers to hosting 14-story residential space, the group did it all. In the 1990’s they successfully delivered 600 farmhouses in the NCR Region. The Period of 2000-2010, the foundational period where India set on a new sail in the digital dimension changing the face of reality, herein the new generation of lifestyle was when Devika established a residential complex in Noida and Ghaziabad along with numerous farmhouses in Delhi. Along the same lines in 2022, Devika Group made it possible to create a commercial space in the epitome of the oldest and the biggest wholesale market in Asia, known as the Sadar Bazaar. Devika blended the modern facilities with a 600-year-old legacy encompassing an everlasting vision to preserve the assets of this Nation. Hence looking back at the rich history of the company, the group can be rightly termed a trusted name in the market.

The Real Estate market is witnessing a considerable Return on Investments in Tier II and Tier III cities. Following these grounds, the demand for has also risen drastically for real estate in the cities. The market forecasts an agreeable role to be played by these cities to revive the real estate market after its initial slowdown. With these things in mind, the company is bringing its next set of projects to Vrindavan.

Speaking about the event Mr. Ankit Aggarwal, MD, Devika Group says, “With time we are observing a new trend in the industry. Customers are only looking to buy from trusted developers who can guarantee quality construction and timely delivery of their spaces. They are looking to invest in such properties which are located at prime locations. We are banking on this trust for our future projects and we hope to stay strong on our carefully build a legacy of almost 70 years in our upcoming projects.”

