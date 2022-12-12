Devoiler announces the global launch of its men's ethnic collection and brand franchise outlets

Devoiler, a leading provider of fashionable clothing in India and abroad, has announced the global launch of its men's ethnic collection and exclusive brand franchise outlets in every Indian city and in places abroad such as London, the United States, Singapore, and Dubai with the mission of delivering each brand worldwide.

Nisha M LoyalKa, a well-known designer and founder of Devoiler, said, "In the last year, we have secured a significant portion of the retail segment through distributorship in Odisha and Bihar; we are also working on distribution in Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Jharkhand. We introduced Devoiler Women's wear in the Middle East during the pandemic because they were more accepting of designer wear. Namshi is our sales channel in the GCC countries."

According to Nisha, as the Covid-19 wave started in India, the company prepared itself for not getting any business during the initial months. However, they transitioned into the making of textile-based face masks & gradually got back into their primary work.

"As a student designer, I recall working on a project where I researched an exhibition about fashion during WWII. I was astounded by the facts I was introduced to then; they helped me understand that, despite the dire circumstances, fashion survived World War II. People made dresses out of gunny bags and old clothes and celebrated fashion & somehow, I got the chance to experience the same during the pandemic," said Nisha.

Devoiler (Pvt) Ltd's journey began in June 2017 with the label Nisha Singh - London, later renamed Devoiler (Pvt) Ltd. Designer Nisha M Loyalka founded the brand Nisha M Loyalka&Devoiler. She is the company's Creative Director/Founder & Managing Director, which currently has 2 labels to its credit.

Devoiler comprises Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) and Multi Designer Outlets (MBO) Distributors and retail channels. These all delve into the heritage of Indian textiles and use traditional weaves, linen and silks from master weavers all over the country to create classic, feminine, and eternal styles, which can be passed down from one generation to the next.

