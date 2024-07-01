DhaSh PV Technologies Limited Announces INR 346.35 Crore Mega Solar PV Manufacturing Plant at Sira, Tumkur

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 1: DhaSh PV Technologies Limited has marked a significant milestone in India's renewable energy sector with the commencement of its ambitious INR 346.35 crore investment project in the Sira Industrial Area, Tumkur, Karnataka. This mega project involves the establishment of a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant dedicated to producing Solar PV junction boxes with an annual capacity of 50GW. Additionally, the facility will manufacture 1000 km of solar cables per day and fully indigenous diodes, underscoring the company's commitment in making India the Global Capital of Renewable Energy.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Manjunath N Reddy, the Founder of DhaSh Group, shared his profound vision of making India self-reliant in the solar PV sector. He envisions transforming India into the global capital of solar and renewable energy, creating substantial job opportunities and driving economic growth across the nation. The Sira, Tumkur project is expected to generate over 2,500+ jobs, significantly boosting the local economy and fostering the development of a skilled and semi-skilled workforce.

The state-of-the-art facility will be equipped with cutting-edge machinery and advanced technology to ensure the production of high-quality solar PV junction boxes, cables, and diodes that meet international standards. This project not only reinforces DhaSh PV Technologies' dedication to sustainable energy solutions but also aligns with the government's vision of Har Ghar Solar vision & Make in India.

DhaSh PV Technologies Limited remains committed to driving excellence and innovation in the renewable energy sector. By investing in this mega manufacturing project, the company aims to make a substantial contribution to India's solar energy infrastructure and support the global transition towards clean and sustainable energy sources.

