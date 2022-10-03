Dia Mirza and Sonu Sood get awarded by Dr. Sohini Sastri at the Global Spa Awards 2022

October 3: Hailed as the Oscars of the Spas and the Wellness Industry, the GlobalSpa Awards just had their 2022 edition on 26th September with Dr. Sohini Sastri, an Astrologer, Life Coach, and Philanthropist attending as a special guest.

The GlobalSpa Awards felicitate the best in the wellness industry based on quality and services and are the only audited awards in India, thereby making them bias-free and absolutely authentic. The awards have been audited by BDO who have followed a diligent process of validation to ensure complete authenticity of the awards.

Dr. Sohini Sastri who has been awarded with honorary ‘DLitt in Astrology’ by National American University, USA and very recently been regarded as the ‘Best astrologer in World’ by Astrological Association of Great Britain, was invited for her outstanding work as a Philanthropist, contributing to the wellness of people in her own sterling way with her immense knowledge in Vedic Astrology. Vedic Astrology, also known as Jyotish, is the science of heavenly bodies and offers much insight into the inner workings of our health, our relationships, our career and our wealth. Apart from being a Vedic Astrologer, Dr. Sastri is also a certified Gemologist who excels in Palmistry, Numerology, Vastu Shastra, and Color therapy. Within a short career span as an author, she has already published 3 books, viz A Complete Guide to Astrology, Handbook of Corporate and Professional Astrology, and Career Astrology Made Easy.

The GlobalSpa Awards 2022 honoured the best spas, hotels, and destinations along with few Bollywood celebrities and was a glamourous affair with a glittery red-carpet evening. The special guest Dr. Sastri also walked the Red Carpet and presented awards to Bollywood actors Dia Mirza and Sonu Sood. The awards were hosted by Mandira Bedi and celebrities in attendance included Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, Tamanna Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Sharvari Wagh, Neelam Soni Kothari, Bhawna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Preeti Jhangiani, Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash and Chef Vikas Khanna.

Having created a buzz among the who’s-who of the wellness industries, hotels industries and Bollywood, the event, held on 26th September 2022 at the St. Regis Hotel, Mumbai was a huge success. www.sohinisastri.com

