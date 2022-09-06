Digital Marketing Agency GrowthX India Launches Social Media Push

September 6: GrowthX India, a noted digital marketing agency and a marketing consulting firm, is launching an ambitious push into comprehensive social media management, no stranger to multiple social media platforms, GrowthX India offers its clients, mainly small businesses, the chance to increase their social media presence and reach. More specifically, its social media management services aim to build memorable and long-lasting social media strategies.

“Ignoring social media channels is a missed opportunity,” says founder Asheesh Chaturvedi. “Making a detailed and organized social media strategy can help businesses with their bottom line, rather than wasting time.”

GrowthX India And Social Media Management

The experienced GrowthX India team, in its social media management plan, offers quality and organized strategies for audience engagement.

GrowthX India provides excellent photo and video content, tailor-made for whichever small businesses it’s working with.

The GrowthX India team knows how to make social media posts pack more punch by adding specialized hashtags, captions, and tried and true posting schedules.

“Brand voice and tone are crucial to great social media posts,” states founder Asheesh Chaturvedi, “A good photo goes a long way, sure, but having relevant hashtags, captions, and a personality can make a post take off.”

GrowthX India offers the entire social media package, including in-depth analyses of posts, engagement, and audience reach. This recent push for social media dominance for its clients is part of a bigger picture for the digital media agency.

The GrowthX India Difference

Although the social media focus is a more recent facet of the GrowthX India experience, the digital media agency has been offering quality digital marketing services for clients since 2018.

Offering comprehensive search engine optimization (SEO), website building, branding, and paid advertising, GrowthX India has helped massive companies in India and Canada.

GrowthX India maintains a solid social media strategy for the production house, posting quality photos, relevant captions, and hashtags.

Finding What Works With GrowthX India

Businesses don’t need to struggle. The team of digital marketing professionals is showing small businesses the critical ways in which they can improve their audience engagement.

Social media management has become a flagship service that always seems to pay off.

Founder

GrowthX India, a leading digital marketing agency, is proud to announce that its founder Asheesh Chaturvedi is a Harvard alumnus. With over 15 years of experience at International and National companies, Asheesh is uniquely qualified to help brands and startups launch their businesses in a way that sets them up for success. Asheesh believes that it’s extremely important for brands or startups to set their brand tone in a very specific way and not launch their business in a hurry. Having a complete marketing plan and strategy, with a proper social media engagement strategy and the right team in place, can help brands or startups achieve their desired results. GrowthX India is confident that its unique approach to digital marketing will help its clients achieve success online. The company’s team of experienced professionals is dedicated to helping its clients reach their goals, and GrowthX India is committed to providing the best possible service to its valued clients.

