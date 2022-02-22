Digital Trade Credits Based Ecommerce Platform BBX launches in India

After successful business expansions in Australia, UK and South Asian Markets, is now entering new markets in India with its B2B Ecommerce platform.

As part of their expansion plans in Indian market, BBX Holdings Pte. Ltd. has founded a company in India named BBX Tech Bharat Pvt. Ltd. headquartered in Mumbai. Having their own company here puts BBX in an optimal position to serve the country-specific requirements on the Indian market.

Dr. Lee Oi Kum - Chairperson of BBX Holdings has always been optimistic about the opportunities in India. "Small and Medium enterprises (SME) has always being recognised as the socio-economic driver to the country's economy. When SMEs gather as a strong community on the BBX Trading platform, they with their entrepreneurship will enable each other to be in a better competitive position to capitalise on the next growth cycle post-COVID. BBX offer's SMEs the capability to embrace technology in transactions, increase market share and relationships. Representing all the SME on the BBX global platform, we welcome India as a new country in today sharing economy for a brighter future for all," Dr. Lee explains.

Last year has created opportunities to improve productivity and increase the online participation of businesses across the world. SMEs and MSMEs, are taking advantage of the opportunities of broadband and continue to adopt digital applications as consumers move from offline to online transactions and services.

The number of digital consumers nearly tripled between 2018 and 2021, with further immense growth expected in 2025, as the average spend per digital consumer is also estimated to triple by 2025. The move of businesses and consumers from offline to online transactions have encouraged the growth and development of the digital era on business.

Carolin MacDonald, CEO of BBX Holdings says, "We are excited about the opportunities for business growth in India. BBX is uniquely positioned and will continue to evolve and grow in newer markets. We look forward for a strong business growth with new market launches, underpinned by effective and compliant strategies." She also mentions that with Vijay Bhaskar heading the company here, BBX has got a very experienced Country Manager on board to accompany the projects in India and to build up the company's footprint.

The Digital Wave

Remote working and online collaboration tools are making it easier to conduct business and BBX India is providing community outreach and business connectivity through its unique platform. BBX India give businesses an opportunity to network, collaborate and engage, taking into consideration the limitations COVID-19 has placed on businesses.

The BBX Group is leading the way in assisting businesses with capitalizing on the digital wave by providing online opportunities that would otherwise be conducted in alternative forums. Their ahead of the curve approach will ensure businesses to utilize their services and will be encouraged to adapt new technologies which will drive their business.

BBX a B2B financial solutions provider with a focus on the seamless business experience, enhanced using trade credits as settlements for financial transactions. BBX is committed to building a community of business owners through dismantling barriers to economic growth, acting as a third-party record keeper, with a focus on the member experience. Established in 1993, BBX is now present in 11 territories

BBX Holdings Pte. Ltd is based in Singapore. It manages and owns the Ecommerce platform using tokenization of trade credits and the BBX trademark. This trademark is for the platform and member community (BBX community). In matured markets like Australia, New Zealand, Costa Rica and UK, BBX functions under BBX International which is a licensee of BBXH.

BBX Tech Bharat Private Limited in India, is a 100% subsidiary of BBXH. The first non-exclusive country licensee of BBXH is BBX Payeasy Pvt Ltd a subsidiary of Arrowswift Pvt. Ltd. It has assisted in building the BBX community in India. The BBX community is a group of business entrepreneurs and corporate entities who join the company as members.

