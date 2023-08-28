Digitisation in agriculture to bring next big Green Revolution: Amitabh Kant

New Delhi [India], August 28 : Lauding the strides made in digitising agriculture and harnessing technological innovations, which have been central priorities during India's G20 presidency this year, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, stressed the significance of agricultural digitisation in bringing the next big green revolution and transforming the agriculture sector into a data-driven, adaptive system that can combat climate change challenges.

Kant was speaking at the G20 India Agri-tech Summit 2023 held on Monday here in New Delhi.

The summit showcased India's commitment to driving innovation, collaboration and sustainability in agriculture. The Summit was hosted as part of India's G20 Presidency. With participants from across the world sharing agricultural experiences and strategies from different regions, the event presented a unique opportunity to gain a range of insights.

“Transforming the agriculture sector into a data-driven, smart and adaptive to climate change is integral to the transformation of the agriculture sector. This would entail focusing on aspects like open access agricultural data platforms and recognizing them as global public goods while co-opting startups and responsible investments from the private and public sectors for enhancing the welfare of farmers, especially small and marginal farmers,” G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, as per a release.

“G20 members, being the major agricultural producers, consumers and exporters, have come together to take a collective responsibility towards transitioning to a sustainable and resilient agricultural food system. Fundamentally, our ambition should be to transform agriculture, the agri-food sector into a very attractive and lucrative modern business enterprise,” Kant added.

He also drew the Summit’s attention towards the importance of inclusive digital infrastructure and tools tailored to the needs of the agricultural sector.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor