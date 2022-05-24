Dinesh Shahra Foundation presents first of its kind - "Goupala Gourava Awards" for cow preservation & rural empowerment

Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) underlined its commitment to "Gau Seva" (service for the welfare of cows) by presenting the Goupala Gourava Awards - 2022. This is a first of its kind initiative in the country organized in partnership with Kamadugha Trust of Ramchandrapura Mattha.

To make the Goupala Gourava Awards special, an awareness cum cultural event was organized at Bankuli village (District Siddapur) in Karnataka. Sri Raghaveshwara Bharati Mahaswamiji, the present Peethadhipathi of Shri Ramachandrapura Matha graced the occasion with his divine presence and Dinesh Shahra; Founder - Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF), Kishore Kumar Kodgi (President- Campo Ltd), Sreenath Chennai and other dignitaries.

The event's highlight was the presentation of "Goupala Gourava" Awards to outstanding Goupalaks (persons rearing cows). Four Goupalaks (individuals) and one organization were felicitated with cash rewards and certificates for their contributions and commitment toward indigenous cow preservation.

Goupala Gourava 2022 Awardees

- Vinaya Madenur Tiptur

- Praveen Saralaya Puttur

- Ravi Patel Mandya

- Sanna Obayya Chitradurga

- Desiri Naturals group

Sri Raghaveshwara Bharati Mahaswamiji emphasized the need to take care of indigenous cows through the participation of public and private entities. He praised the efforts of Shri Dinesh Shahra- Founder, DSF, for his commitment to sustainable living and preserving Sanatan Vedic culture through Gau Shaki and other cultural initiatives.

Cultural folk music and dance program were also arranged during the event to promote indigenous tribal heritage.

Dinesh Shahra said, "We are delighted to have played a role in instituting the Goupala Gourava Awards, which is to encourage cow preservation and rural employment. Gau Seva is an integral aspect of our Sanatan heritage and culture. With better care of indigenous cow breeds, we can get multiple benefits like alternative fuel sources, healthier nourishment and soil enrichment, thereby helping India become Atmanirbhar (Self Sufficient). DSF is committed to promoting Gau Seva and other elements of Sanatan culture among the masses, especially the youth of this country".

Dinesh Shahra has authored a book called Sanatan Leela, which talks about the keys to manifesting our true potential using Sanatan wisdom. The book was unveiled by Param Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji - President and Spiritual Head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, on the banks of the holy Ganga in Rishikesh.

The Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) was founded out of gratitude for all the knowledge capital Dinesh Shahra has gained over the last 50 years. The foundation is built to 'Give Back' to the entities responsible for the material and spiritual development of the society. Spirituality, sustainability, education, and women and child health, are the core causes of DSF.

