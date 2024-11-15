Director Altaf Dadasaheb Sheikh's "Karmayogi Abasaheb" is performing strongly at the box office in its third week

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15: "Karmayogi Abasaheb", a Marathi film based on the life of Shetkari Kamgar Party leader, former MLA, former minister late Ganpatrao Deshmukh alias Abasaheb, The film has created a buzz across the state for the third week in a row. The fans appreciated this movie. The movie is getting crowded day by day.

Competing with films like Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiya 3, the film has collected 16.23 crores across India in the last sixteen days. Directed and written by Altaf Dadasaheb Sheikh, the Marathi film "Karmayogi Abasaheb" is a blend of honoring Abasaheb's legacy, powerful dialogues and heartwarming narration. The film was pre-screened at the Amsterdam Lift-Off and Crownwood International Film Festival.

The film has received national and international awards like Sweden Film Award 2024, Tamizgam Film Festival Award, Golden Lion International Film Festival 2024, Navy International film festival.

The film is produced by Mayakka Mauli Film Production and Mumbai Creation Enterprises, Producer Balasaheb Mahadev Erande and Maruti Tulshiram Bankar. Actor Aniket Vishwasrao plays the role of the late Bhai Ganpatrao Deshmukh and as many as 28 actors in Hindi and Marathi have played their roles competently. Famous singer-composer Avadhoot Gupte has given the music and Reliance Entertainment has done the worldwide release.

The writer and director Altaf Dadasaheb Sheikh released the movie Veda BF in the year 2018. That movie also received many national and international awards. The film also achieved a place in the High Range of World Records.

Altaf Dadasaheb Shaikh has written and directed one of the best movies till date like Veda BF, Betuka, Come on Vishnu, Break Down, Dharavi Katta. Now the film Karmayogi Abasaheb is touching the hearts of the audience with his powerful writing and direction. Due to the overwhelming response of the audience from the last sixteen days, the film has done a business of 16.23 crores so far.

The successful run of the film continues in the third week as well.

