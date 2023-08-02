Director Neha Lohia Co-Creates Viral "Made in Heaven Season 2" Baraat Promo, with a Stunning New York Segment

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New York [US], August 2: Get ready for the much-awaited return of "Made in Heaven Season 2" on Amazon Prime Video, premiering on August 10, 2023. To announce this momentous release date and ignite excitement worldwide, an exuberant promo was crafted in three iconic locations - Mumbai, London, and New York City.

Neha Lohia, an acclaimed female Filmmaker from India now based in the USA, takes immense pride in her role as segment director of the New York portions for the launch promo of Made In Heaven Season 2 which showcases a groundbreaking team with a majority of All Female Directors, writers, and creatives at the helm.

With Reema Kagti co-writing and directing alongside Zoya Akhtar, Alankrita Srivastava, and Nitya Mehra, the show is majorly led by an inspiring female team. Neha's direction captures the grandeur of an Indian Baraat in the vibrant American backdrop of Times Square. Fueled by her passion for authentic storytelling and admiration particularly for Reema Kagti, one of the show creators, Neha's creative brilliance shines brightly in this captivating promo.

"This project was both challenging and immensely enjoyable," shared Neha Lohia. "With a three-camera setup and an enthusiastic team, we turned Times Square into a global celebration. The response from onlookers and the incredible performances from the all-woman band and talented actors made it truly memorable, nobody wanted to stop dancing in this baraat."

The 7-episode series, co-produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, promises to be a cinematic masterpiece, boasting an impressive lineup of directors, including Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar. Featuring a stellar cast in New York, including Hervender Pal Singh, Kaitlyn N.S. Mitchell, Reena Sharma, Madison Hadley, Christine Mendes, and Kai Whitehead, the promo exudes the spirit of a true Indian wedding celebration touching hearts globally. The all-woman Brass Queens NYC band provided a lively and spirited musical performance, amplifying the grandeur of this Baraat promo.

Assisting in the coordination of this international project were Abhishek Singh from Celebbazaar for the New York leg and Chaitanya Bagai from Tryz Innovationz in Mumbai.

The promo, launched on YouTube and Instagram, surpassed expectations with over 500,000 views within a day, garnering global attention. Audiences eagerly anticipate the return of "Made in Heaven Season 2."

As the director of the New York portion, Neha Lohia artfully helped build the show's reputation, co-creating an unforgettable and attention-grabbing visual spectacle with the worldwide creative teams headquartered in India. "Reema has been an inspiration for me and her work in the past with her ﬁlm particularly Talaash has helped me tremendously in my personal life, I hope to meet her in person someday and share with her how much her work has impacted and healed me. This promo work is my thank you and expression of gratitude to her," said Neha Lohia, the Segment Director for this promo.

"Made In Heaven Season 2" promises to deliver more spice, mad fun, and unbridled celebrations, leaving audiences worldwide on the edge of their seats. This show has garnered accolades, including nominations for Best Actor at the International Emmy Awards in season 1, and promises to be a heart-stealer in this second round.

The worldwide premiere of "Made In Heaven Season 2" on August 10 invites viewers to embark on a journey of love, celebration, and the complexities of life. Brace yourself for a captivating exploration of high-end wedding planners portrayed by Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in the bustling city of New Delhi. Their performance in this promo itself sets the stage and teases audiences for what lies ahead in the show with their ﬂare and ﬂamboyance.

Prepare to immerse yourself in the opulence and drama of Indian weddings globally while embracing the heartfelt storytelling that brings the world together. Join the grandest baraats, and get ready to revel in the wedding season and relationship dynamics once again!

Watch the GRANDEST BARAAT promo here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKQJvnnl32w

"Made In Heaven Season 2" is a highly anticipated web series returning after four years, streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show is known for its compelling storytelling, star-studded cast, and captivating visuals, making it a global favorite among audiences giving a taste of India to the entire world.

Neha Lohia is an accomplished award-winning director with a passion for creative storytelling and visual excellence. With an impressive portfolio of successful projects, Neha's conscious creations, talent, and expertise continue to create a signiﬁcant contribution to the entertainment industry. Know More: www.nehalohia.com or www.creatrixentertainment.com

