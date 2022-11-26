Divikriaa Foundation partners with VVMC Marathon

(L to R) Hon’ble Commissioner of the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation, Anilkumar Pawar, along with Diviya Aggarwal, Additional Commissioner, Ashish Patil and Narendra Hiraskar at a press conference to announce the partnership between Divikriaa Foundation and the VVMC Marathon

November 26: The Pune based Divikriaa Foundation, which works towards women empowerment and education of the girl child, has partnered with the 10th edition of the National Level Vasai Virar Minicipal Corporation Marathon, whose motto is ‘Save the Girl Child’.

Divikriaa Foundationn is promoted by two Directors, Narendra Hiraskar and Ms.Diviya Aggarwal. The Foundation was formed with the objective of empowering women and takes responsibility of providing financial aid towards pre natal and post natal care of pregnant women from the under privileged section of society.

The Foundation also provides for the education of the girl child and has partnered in establishing digital classrooms in girls residential schools of the Government of Telengana.

The Divikriaa Foundation has also adopted Zilla Parishad schools in Wai (Satara district) Maharashtra, where in sporting equipment was provided to primary school students belonging to the schedule tribes and schedule castes.

In the Covid period, which saw job losses and financial stress on all sections of the society , the Foundation provided more than 2500 lunch boxes to the under privileged and needy and to the school students of schools run by other NGOs.

Currently, the Foundation is working on two ambitious projects; one which does genetic testing of budding athletes from the rural and tribal areas and works towards enhancing their endurance and skills by providing free training to the deserving athletes.

The Foundation is also working on a project to prevent mortalities caused by snake bites, by opening primary clinics and hospitals in rural areas.

“The Divikriaa Foundation is proud to be partnering the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon, which is line with our objective of promoting good health through sporting events,” said Narendra Hiraskar.

“The VVMC Marathon is working towards spreading the message of healthy living and strong values in the entire region and through this event we also wish to reach out to a large number of people from the rural areas, who can benefit from our project,” added Diviya Aggarwal.”

