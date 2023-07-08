Doctor Loans on Bajaj Markets: Up to Rs 45 lakhs available for medical professionals

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, grants medical professionals access to doctor loans of up to Rs 45 Lakhs with interest rates starting at just 14 per cent p.a. This credit facility is tailored for doctors, with simplified eligibility criteria, minimal paperwork and quick processing.

A doctor loan requires no collateral and may be used for any purpose without constraints. Medical professionals can utilise the loan amount for personal and professional goals, such as:

- Child's education or wedding

- Home or clinic renovation

- Travel for medical conferences or family vacations

- Purchase of latest medical equipment or clinic software

- Hiring trained workforce

- Setting up a new practice

Medical professionals can check their doctor loan eligibility on the platform. Apart from Indian citizenship, age between 25 and 66 years and a CIBIL score of 685 and above, doctors need to have an MBBS, BBS or BDS degree with a minimum requirement for work experience.

Apart from this flexibility in getting funds, medical professionals can enjoy the following benefits by opting for a doctor loan on Bajaj Markets:

- High loan amount to meet various needs

- Easy digital application process that may be completed in minutes

- No need of pledging assets as security

- Long tenure up to 84 months for comfortable repayment

- Complete transparency about fees and charges

- Affordable part-prepayment terms

- Digital loan management facility

Whether to address personal or work emergencies or to achieve planned objectives, doctors can rely on this financing facility. To get started, medical professionals can check their doctor loan eligibility on the Bajaj Markets application or website. The platform also gives access to other loans, credit cards, insurance policies and investment vehicles that doctors could benefit from.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor