Doctors at Medicover Hospital Perform Hip Replacement Surgery Using Minimally Invasive Direct Anterior Approach With a Short Stem

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: A team headed by Dr Deepak Gautam, Director of Orthopedic disciplines at Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai successfully managed a 56-year-old patient by performing a total hip replacement using the latest minimally invasive procedure with a direct anterior hip approach for the first time in Navi Mumbai. The patient has been back to his feet and routine life after the surgery. Patient Mr Vasudev Patil was detected with hip damage due to a fracture because of an accident. The patient was in immense pain, couldn't move and was referred to Medicover Hospitals wherein he could stand on his feet again after the surgery.The surgery involves removing the damaged ball of the hip and replacing it with prosthetic components.

Dr Deepak Gautam, and his team of doctors all trained from the country's premiere All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi have started this latest technique at BVP-Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai. Dr Gautam added, "Unlike in the traditional procedure where the surgeon approaches the hip joint from the back or the side, and involves making a large incision through the muscles and the hip joint, this new method, called direct anterior approach (DAA), the hip joint is approached from the front. While performing a traditional hip replacement surgery, the back layers of muscle have to be cut to reach the joint. Healing would have taken time and there is significant pain post-surgery. However, with the direct anterior approach, no muscle has to be cut, so the postoperative pain is minimal and hence the recovery is faster. The patient is operated in supine position and a small incision is made on the front of the hip instead of the back. The direct anterior approach is performed by moving the muscles aside along their natural tissue planes without cutting any of them, therefore the pain is less, minimal blood loss and importantly the risk of dislocation is very low as the majority of structures around the hip joint are left intact. Moreover, the hospital stay is less and the patient can be discharged home early. Also, this reduces the hospital cost as well"

Dr Deepak Gautam, Director of Orthopedics at Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai said "Usually, the patients undergoing hip replacement are advised to follow certain precautions like avoiding sitting on the floor, sitting crossed leg, and using Indian toilets. But, the latest minimally invasive procedure with a direct anterior hip approach is a newer technique in India and the patients don't have to follow the restrictions after the hip replacement surgery."

Medicover Hospitals strive to enhance the quality of life of the patients with skilled expertise, and best practices supported with cutting-edge equipment and technologies. The orthopedic department consists of a cohesive team of doctors all trained from AIIMS, New Delhi each specialising in various subspecialties of orthopedics. The vision of the team is to provide AIIMS level of quality care to the people of Mumbai.

"I was appalled to see myself in pain after the trauma. I couldn't walk properly and my son brought me to Medicover Hospitals as he came to know about the team of orthopedic doctors here. I was petrified but didn't lose hope. I thank the doctors from Medicover Hospitals for giving me a fresh lease of life with the help of the new minimally invasive technique. I am pain-free now and can do all my chores without any problem. I am overjoyed as I can move freely without any fear now, "concluded the patient Vasudev Patil.

