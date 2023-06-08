Does Litecoin have a good future? How will its halving affect presales like TMSN and Dogetti?

ATK

New Delhi [India], June 8: Litecoin's halving is due to happen in August, and an important question always follows events such as this: will the price of Litecoin go up? Halving events are usually very positive for a cryptocurrency as they limit the supply of coins entering the market.

With such an important event around the corner, crypto enthusiasts on the prowl for the next best presale may wonder if halving events are beneficial or detrimental to the prospects of coins heading toward their ICO. How does a deflationary action like this affect presale coins?

While uncertainty looms around a coin's performance once it's listed on the public exchanges for trading, presales like Dogetti (DETI) and TMSN offer a controlled environment where funding is separated into stages, while the price of the coin increases in stable movements. Events such as the coin halving don't usually have any effect on presale coins since a preset roadmap determines the price of the coin.

Litecoin's halving could potentially have a ripple effect on the market and other Altcoins. In theory, presale coins should remain relatively safe from the harsh, volatile crypto market.

How Will Litecoin's Halving Play Into Future Pricing?

The countdown to Litecoin's halving is now underway. The first block reward was fixed at 50 LTC. The current block reward is fixed at 12.5 LTC which means after the halving, the reward for mining will be reduced to 6.25 LTC.

Such events are usually beneficial for premium altcoins and blue chips since the decrease in the incoming supply helps to spark higher price increases during bull markets. Litecoin's previous halvings in 2015 and 2019 preceded some of the biggest price spikes in the history of crypto.

While the price jumps cannot be specifically attributed to the halving events, it could be said that a reduction in incoming supply helped to position Litecoin to capitalize on the incoming demand for cryptocurrency investments.

TMSN's Presale Powers Efforts To Build A Decentralized Trading Experience

The TMS network plans to create - through its presale funding - an all-in-one trading experience with insights from veteran traders, trading bots, and the option to trade in crypto. TMSN is based on the Ethereum blockchain.

To ensure presale investors can generate returns, the network will charge a commission fee for all trades executed on the platform. The commission will be a fixed percentage of the trade volume and will be distributed to TMSN token holders through smart contracts.

Dogetti Cuts Through Presale Market With USD 2 Million Raised

This meme coin has set out to create a revolutionary ecosystem that helps users create generational wealth for themselves. Solidity Finance, Coinsult, Soken, and Solid Proof have audited Dogetti. The cryptocurrency's presale is now listed on CoinSniper and is in its second stage of funding.

Dogetti has also taken a unique approach to its NFTs. Holders of the meme coin who purchase NFTs within the ecosystem will be able to breed their virtual pets and create offspring, adding a whole new dimension to NFT trading. Alongside this feature, DogettiDAO will soon be built as well, allowing users to vote on any important matter regarding the Dogetti ecosystem.

Leverage The Protection Of Presales Through TMSN And Dogetti

Presales are a great way to experience crypto in a controlled environment. Investors and crypto enthusiasts get to see how a DeFi project develops from the ground up and have ample opportunity and time to invest for profits before the coin is listed on exchanges for public trading. It is also important to remember that the presale market is prone to rug pulls and any coin selected for investment should be considered after careful research.

Read More on Degetti:

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor