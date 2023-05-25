Dollar Industries' Chairman Emeritus, Din Dayal Gupta's Biography, A Million Dollar Smile released by Acharya Devrat, Governor of Gujarat

BusinessWire India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 25: Over a glittering function attended by the city glitterati, the Biography of Din Dayal Gupta, Chairman Emeritus, Dollar Industries Limited (BSE: 541403; NSE: DOLLAR), was launched amidst much fanfare. The book, published by Rupa Publications, was launched by Acharya Devrat, Governor of Gujarat in the presence of Suresh Chandra, President, Sarvadeshik Arya Pratinidhi Sabha & Swami Pranwanand, Dean of Gurkul, Delhi Gautam Nagar. Pradeep Gooptu, the veteran journalist and author, who has written the book, moderated the talk show, which highlighted the journey of one of the doyens of the hosiery industry of the country.

As Chairman Emeritus of Dollar Industries Limited, Din Dayal Gupta has adroitly steered the company for over 5 decades. Coming from a humble and large family with modest means, he dared to dream big as a young man. Dollar Industries Limited was formed in 1972 and its trajectory of growth and acclaim makes an interesting case study for management students. But far more engrossing is the life of the founder of this leading manufacturer of hosiery and apparel. It is full of relatable episodes and touches a familiar chord in aspirants everywhere who choose to chase their dreams despite challenges.

"From a dream to the reality of creating a market-responsive, multi-brand company that continues to retain its leading position in its category, my life has largely evolved around Dollar Industries. However, there are other facets to it - the struggle, the learning lessons, the presence of human pillars who ensured that I don't crumble and fall on the way. This book touches upon all of it. At my age, I hope it will not only make for an interesting read but also serve as a reminder about how flexibility and openness to change are important as we carry on in life," said Din Dayal Gupta, Chairman Emeritus, Dollar Industries Limited.

'A Million Dollar Smile' chronicles the journey of a young man with dreams in his eyes and a strong conviction in his beliefs who came to the city of joy from a small town of Manheru in Haryana way back in 1962 and started his hosiery business. Over 50 years, Dollar Industries under his leadership has created innumerable benchmarks in its field and graduated from being a hosiery to an apparel brand of international repute with their fibre to fashion methodology.

The book launch was flagged off with a dance recital by the globally acclaimed Dance Troupe of Tanushree Shankar followed by an audio-visual presentation on the life and times of Din Dayal Gupta.

A Million Dollar Smile is published by Rupa Publications is priced at Rs 595/- and is available across all the leading bookstores of the country and online platforms.

