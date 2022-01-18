DoT revises policy on international roaming SIM Cards

The Department of Telecom (DoT) said on Tuesday it has revised policy for issue/renewal of no objection certificate (NOC) for sale/rent of international roaming SIM cards and global calling cards of foreign operators in India.

The revised policy seeks to strengthen mechanism to protect interests of the Indian public visiting abroad and also streamline the procedures in line with the other licenses/registrations, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

The revised policy mandates the no objection certificate holders to make provision for providing information regarding customer care service, contact details, escalation matrix, itemised bills, information related to tariff plans, services offered, etc.

Provision has also been made to strengthen Billing and consumer grievance redressal mechanism to facilitate time bound resolution of grievance by the NOC holders with provision for Appellate Authority in DoT, it said.

"Further, the revised policy also streamlines the application process/ other procedures for the NOC holders in line with the other licenses/ registrations etc. in the DoT and to facilitate the resolution/ management of the issues of the NoCs holders," the Ministry of Communications added.

The revised policy became effective from January 14, 2022. The DoT has come out with the new policy after deliberations on the Suo-motu recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Sale/rent of International Roaming SIM Cards/ Global Calling Cards of foreign operators in India.

( With inputs from ANI )

