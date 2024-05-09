Dotgo partners with Vi Business to support their Rich Business Messaging Services

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/Berkeley Heights (New Jersey) [US], May 9: Dotgo, a leading provider of Rich Communication Services (RCS), has announced a strategic partnership with Vi Business, the enterprise arm of leading telecom operator, Vi. Under this partnership, Dotgo has been offering its Messaging as a Platform (MaaP) solution to manage services for Vi Business thus helping monetize RCS business messaging (RBM) services nationwide.

Rich Communication Services or RCS is a rich, interactive, 2-way conversational messaging feature available within the native messaging app of android phones. Enterprises are using RCS for customer engagement, awareness and support. Vi is the only provider of 'Rich Business Messaging' service in India, and Dotgo's MaaP solution has been empowering its customers by delivering RCS business messages.

Rich Business Messaging services powered by Google RCS and Dotgo's MaaP solution have been integrated into Vi, which enables the delivery of RCS business messages to all mobile subscribers in India.

Dotgo remains at the forefront of RCS innovation, continuously refining its product offerings to cater to diverse industry verticals, including retail, finance, healthcare, hospitality, and HR. With a growing acknowledgment of RCS messaging's efficacy for enhancing customer interactions, Dotgo anticipates significant growth opportunities across various markets.

The Dotgo MaaP solution is positioned as the industry's premier RCS Business Messaging solution, boasting seamless integration with major RCS infrastructure providers. It facilitates smooth onboarding, API access, and verification across multiple carriers globally, ensuring a consistent RCS messaging experience regardless of infrastructure variations.

Dotgo®, a Gupshup company, is a global leader in RCS. Dotgo is the provider of the Dotgo MaaP, the RBM Hub®, Bot Store®, world's first and largest directory of RCS bots, RichOTP®, and RichSMS™. Dotgo is a Google partner and a member of GSMA and the Mobile Ecosystem Forum. Visit www.dotgo.com

Gupshup is a conversation cloud platform that enables brands to advertise, communicate and converse with their customers leveraging AI and CPaaS. With Gupshup, over 45,000 businesses have made conversations an integral part of their customer engagement success, across 40+ countries. Visit www.gupshup.io

