Double Triumph for Jehangir Hospital at the 11th Elets Healthcare Innovations Summit and Awards 2023

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 5: The Jehangir Hospital recently secured a double triumph at the 11th Elets Healthcare Innovation Awards 2023 in New Delhi, winning two prestigious awards; one for being a Patient Centric brand in Women Health and the second for Excellence in Stroke Care. A remarkable testament of its commitment to providing quality healthcare services for over 78 years. The 350-bed Jehangir Hospital is renowned for its medical excellence, the dedication of its consultants and the care and compassion of its staff.

At Jehangir Hospital, the journey during the last two years has been interesting as it embarked upon a paradigm shift by not only digitally enabling the teams to deliver patient-centered healthcare but also by enhancing and upgrading its scope with several additions like - the State of the Art Endoscopy Centre, Jehangir Assisted Reproductive Technology (JHART) and IVF, Bone Marrow Transplant Unit and also upgraded several of its existing facilities.

Our mission at Jehangir Hospital is to provide healthcare of International standards through a team of qualified professionals at an affordable cost. We are also committed to clinical excellence by focusing on healthcare academics and state-of-the-art technology and such awards act as a recognition and motivation for the team, added Dr (Col) S S Gill Medical Director, Jehangir Hospital.

Jehangir hospital has been recognized by the World Stroke Organization for delivering immediate treatment to stroke patients for timings of less than 45 minutes with regards to the door-to-needle-time. The Stroke team includes various comprehensive teams of specialists, neurologist, emergency physician, radiologist, resident doctors and nurses. Even the ward boy plays a crucial role. In case of an acute ischemic stroke, if there are no other counter indications to it, then immediate thrombolytic treatment is given to the patient.

The hospital has a comprehensive stroke programme and has won back to back recognitions of platinum and the diamond status for Excellence in Stroke Care in India. The Hospital also has a state of the art obstetrics and gynecology unit and Breast Care Centre and both are known to offer a patient-centered care which is often called "woman-centered" care. The term "patient-centered" is used when balancing wellbeing and safety with the needs and wants of the patient.. At Jehangir Hospital Patient-centered care offers patients opportunity for educating, exploring, expressing preferences, and planning. It also focuses on provider and patient listening and seeing.

"Patient-centered care is always about achieving a well-defined and welcomed balance between the hospital and the patient. It's about mutual listening, openness, informing and building levels of confidence and trust. It's also about an awareness of preferences, cultural traditions, values, families and lifestyles when treating patients and at Jehangir Hospital, we take utmost care to practice it and this award is a testament to that." said Vinod Sawantwadkar, CEO of Jehangir Hospital.

"Similarly, our stroke programme has saved many lives and many patients have gone back walking to their homes from the emergency departments itself. If the patient reaches the hospital within the window period of 4 hours from onset of the first symptoms, they can be thrombolysed following which; there is a high probability of complete reversal of the deficits suffered. Such recognitions act as a motivation to our team on the ground dealing with patient's day in and day out. Jehangir Hospital plans to regularly apply for such recognitions as they not only motivate the team but also enable all of us to continuously work on excellence in offering our services and care," added Sawantwadkar.

Jehangir Hospital continues its JOURNEY with the purpose; to heal, restore, and to foster healing by providing care that is best, safe, and focused on achieving the highest potential outcomes for the patients and community.

