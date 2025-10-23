DPIIT launches Special Campaign 5.0 to institutionalize Swachhata and reduce pendency

New Delhi [India], October 23 : The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and its sub-organisations are actively implementing Special Campaign 5.0 under the guidance of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

According to an official release, the campaign aims to institutionalise Swachhata and minimise pendency in official work across all offices.

During the first fortnight of the implementation phase, DPIIT has made notable progress across multiple parameters. All categories of pending references including those from VIPs, the Prime Minister's Office, Members of Parliament, State Governments, the Cabinet, and Public Grievances or Appeals have been identified and are being systematically addressed for quality disposal.

As of 22nd October 2025, DPIIT has achieved remarkable progress under Special Campaign 5.0. Over 47 per cent of PMO references and more than 60 per cent of public grievances have been successfully disposed of.

The Department has also closed over 75 per cent of identified e-files, demonstrating a strong commitment to efficient record management. Additionally, 291 cleanliness campaigns nearly 60 per cent of the planned activities have already been completed across DPIIT and its sub-organisations.

The release further added that these efforts reflect sustained action toward promoting Swachhata and improving workplace environments, enhancing the overall experience of officials and staff members.

Special Campaign 5.0, being conducted from 2nd to 31st October 2025, was preceded by a preparatory phase held between 15th and 30th September 2025. The campaign has created greater awareness about the importance of cleanliness, efficient record management, and timely disposal of pending matters, the release added.

"DPIIT remains committed to achieving complete disposal of pendencies and institutionalizing Swachhata practices across all its offices by 31st October 2025, contributing to a cleaner, more efficient, and responsive government working environment," the release further added.

