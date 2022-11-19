DPS Warangal Students among top 25 teams in "Think Startup Youth Ideathon 2022" Challenge

Continuing with the exemplary performance of academic brilliance combined with innovation, students of were shortlisted among the top 25 groups in this year's ThinkStartup Youth Ideathon 2022. The annual event received over 62,000 entries from 5000+ schools around the country. DPS Warangal stands out as one among the four in the south zone and the only school from AP and Telangana to receive this recognition for this innovative idea, which addresses a key issue in India, i.e. unemployment for unskilled workers. Among the , Delhi Public School Warangal is well-known for its results in academics and co-curricular activities both.

The students comprising a group of 4 namely, K. Rajarajeswari Rao, G Sweehani Nayak, Rohith Rathod, and Dhoot Raghav, from classes XI and XII, came up with an idea to help with employment creation in India's rural sector. The students teamed up to develop an app which aims to connect semi-skilled, and unskilled labourers. The idea is to create a marketplace connecting farmers, construction owners, and the like to people who are looking for employment. Since much of the technology innovation considers only skilled workers, their app which is focused on unskilled labours aims to address India's unskilled employment problem, using technology. The app also intends to use Digital Payments, to simplify the problem of wage management, and digital identity creation for unskilled labourers. By developing a meeting point, it addresses a key problem of eliminating the middleman who typically would be the determinant of wages, jobs, and more for unskilled workers, in rural parts of the country. The team was mentored by Sampath Athirajula.

The students in keeping with the event's theme - looked at identifying social problems and proposed solutions under the theme of MERA IDEA JO BADAL DE BHARAT. Youth Ideathon is an event by CBSE, in collaboration with MEPSC (Management & Entrepreneurship and Professional Skill Council) and ThinkStartup. Youth Ideathon is India's most exciting innovation and entrepreneurship competition for school students.

The event's focus is to foster India's most exciting innovation and entrepreneurship competition for school students. A 5-Stage Competition, 4 lakhs projects are submitted in the first round, and the top 1000 projects are selected here. The second-round shortlists 100 projects, and the third round 25 projects are chosen from a list of 100. Public votes are invited to vote for ideas which are uploaded to the ThinkStartup Youth Ideathon Youtube channel. In round 3, the teams are also interviewed by a panel of industry experts, to evaluate the idea. The team is thereafter required to develop a prototype of the idea, using a cash award of Rs. 5,000 for the next stage. At this final stage, i.e. round 5, the teams are invited to present their pitch in Delhi in front of a grand jury. The evaluation parameters are (a) the power of ideas in terms of its ability to solve a real problem (b) its impact in terms of number of people who it touches or potentially touch (c) how the idea stands with respect to alternate solutions available (d) the progress made by the participant during the ideathon to make the idea as real as possible (e) Ability the participant to build a start-up with the proposed idea.

Speaking on the occasion of the announcement, Chairman, DPS Warangal School, Ravi Kiran Reddy said, "We're proud to be fostering young and brilliant minds that are looking at contributing to society with solutions. Their imagination and innovation reflect our values of "service before self" and I congratulate our team and others who're championing ideas to change the nation. Given the young age of our country and the role schools play, it's not only encouraging to have a platform such as Youth Ideathon; but it's also inspiring for younger students who can aim towards nation-building as a larger purpose, in addition to achieving academic excellence."

Founded in 2014, DPS Warangal is a CBSE affiliated co-ed residential and day-school in Warangal, Telangana. Serving the tri-city area of Hanamkonda, Warangal, and Kazipet, in Northern Telangana, the school has a proud track record of academic excellence with 100% results in X and XII CBSE board exams.

In 2021, students of the school qualified for ICAI, and ICMAI exams in their very first attempt. The school also has a proud history of alumni achieving flying colours in IIT-JEE MAINS and Advanced Results to secure placements in IIT Kharagpur, IIT Hyderabad, and Assam among its first few batches itself. Run under the aegis of DPS Society, the school follows the motto of "service before self" to inculcate a spirit of compassion, alongside academic excellence, and creativity.

With a lush 12-acre campus, a half-Olympic sized swimming pool, various fields for sports such as cricket, football, volleyball, basketball, and a skating rink, it offers a balanced lifestyle for kids in the current age. There's great focus on empowering minds with curricula that teaches computer programming, participation in cultural activities, community engagement, and academic events such as Math Olympiads, and much more. The school also works with students to help them prepare for entrance exams and help them shape their careers as part of the overall development of the child.

The hostel building houses separate accommodation for boys and girls and has some of the most state-of-art systems for security, and pastoral care of the students staying on the premises. With students from around the country, the school is adding another cap to Warangal's famed education history.

Awards and Recognition for DPS Warangal School

- The school was ranked number 1 school in Warangal by Education World- Recognised as top 10 residential schools in India, by Silicon World Magazine- Over 250+ awards and recognition received by the students across various inter-school competitions- Home to proud alumna of IIT Kharagpur, IIT Hyderabad, and NIT Assam

