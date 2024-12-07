Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Honored by India's Vice President for Outstanding Contribution to Alternative Medicine

PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 7: Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain, renowned for his groundbreaking work in the field of alternative medicine, was honored by Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, at a grand ceremony. This prestigious recognition was bestowed upon him for his pioneering research and remarkable contributions to treating severe illnesses through alternative medicine.

Dr. Jain, through his "Arogya Super Specialty Alternative Medicine Clinic" in Indore, has developed effective treatment protocols for over 300 complex diseases. His work aligns with the World Health Organization's (WHO) holistic definition of healthencompassing physical, mental, and social well-being.

While receiving the honour, Dr Jain remarked, "This recognition is not just for me but for the trust and support in modern homoeopathy. My dream is to see India's medical systems gain global recognition."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor