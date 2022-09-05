Dr B K Dipak Harke was felicitated by Maharashtra Times as Trendsetters 2022 for his remarkable role in achieving 174 World Records

September 5: Dr. Dipak Harke was recognized as the Trendsetter 2022 for the great work that he is doing in the field of meditation and spirituality and also for being the 1st Indian to achieve the record of 174 awards.

Many pioneers in society have the ability to transform the lives of others around them through their creativity and bravery, and by exploring new boundaries, they have the ability to touch the lives of ordinary people with their revolutionary ideas.

Dr B K Dipak Harke was honoured on February 24th, 2022, at Raj Bhavan by his excellency, the honourable Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. The Trendsetter Awards are an annual award ceremony hosted by Times Applaud to recognize outstanding people, communities, or institutions for their excellent involvement in various sectors.

Dr. Dipak Harke is known for his matchless contribution to motivating people by meditation and being the first Indian to achieve 174 individual records. He is also known for his extraordinary accomplishments in different walks of life.

D Litt in Spirituality was given to B K Dr Dipak Harke to promote Indian ancient Rajyoga Meditation by doing 174 different world Records.

Last year Dr B K Dipak Harke also received Bharat Gaurav Sanman by Mickey Mehta, Global Leading Holistic Health Guru / Corporate Life Coach at Zurich, Switzerland, on 21 November 2021

Nepal’s first Vice President, Honorable Shri Ramanand Jha, presented the 1st Global Peace Award to Dr Dipak Harke on 02 October 2021 at Kathmandu.

Forbes magazine’s March 2020 issue titled Modern India’s Game Changers’ focuses on the work done by Dr. BK Dipak Harke to spread the ancient Raja Yoga of India.

Dr. B K Deepak Harke became the first Indian to spread the Raja Yoga by setting 174 world records, including the following: The biggest rangoli; The biggest greeting car; The biggest newspaper; The biggest kite; The biggest postcard; The biggest inland letter; The biggest pamphlet; The biggest trophy; The biggest book; The biggest wedding bouquet; The biggest flower Shivling; The smallest rakhi; The smallest lotus; The smallest badminton racket; and The biggest rose bouquet. For spreading the word about Raja Yoga for the last 32 years,

Dr. B K Deepak Harke has been honoured with the “International Achievement Award” by actress Raveena Tandon in Calcutta.

He was also felicitated by actress Madhuri Dixit in Goa with the “International Glory Award.”

Actress Bipasha Basu honoured Dr. BK Deepak Harke with the “India Excellence Award” in Bangalore.

In the same way, actress Urmila Matondkar felicitated him with the “Indian Glory Award” in Delhi.

In Delhi, actor Vivek Oberoi also honoured Dr. BK Deepak Harke with the “Indian Pride Award.”

Meanwhile, actor Sunil Shetty presented Dr. Harke in Goa with the “India Signature Brand Award.”

Also, Union Water Power Minister Shri Ratanlal Kataria honoured him with the “Bharat Gaurav Award.”

In Delhi, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Kaushal Kishor felicitated Dr. Harke with “Bharat Gaurav Yuva Award 2021” in Delhi.

Actor Sonu Sood honoured him with the “International Glory Award 2021” in Goa.

Dr. Dipak Harke was honoured in Bangkok by Marissa Fankwamfi, a well-known Thai entrepreneur, and Dr. Abhiram Kulshreshtha, Director General of the National Institute for Education and Research.

Lord B. Parekh, Lord Rami Ranger and Amrita Devendra Fadnavis presented them with the Bharat Gaurav Award in the House of Commons of the British Parliament in London.

