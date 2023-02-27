Dr Florence Helen Nalini’s Book on Self-Belief Kanavugal Kaikettum Thooram Dhan Released

Chennai, India, February 27: Kanavugal Kaikettum Thooram Dhan, a new book written by Dr. Florence Helen Nalini, was released on February 25, 2023 at the MEET hall in Royapettah. Dr. Nalini, a psychologist, educationist, and public speaker, has added another feather to her cap by becoming an author with this book on self-belief.

The event was attended by many well-wishers who gave their congratulations to Dr. Nalini. Her husband, Mr. Srinivasarao, released the book, which was received by her father Mr. Xavier, mother Ms. Jayarani, daughters Ms. Shreya and Ms. Sariha, and cine lyricist Mr. Arun Bharathi.

During the event, Dr. Nalini’s younger daughter spoke about her mother and expressed her happiness that Dr. Nalini is her role model. ERP consultant Mr. Natarajan, Dr. Nalini’s friend, and her father Mr. Xavier spoke about the reasons behind her success. Cine lyricist Mr. Arun Bharathi spoke about a Zen story as a metaphor and wished the author as well, saying “when you hit a horse, it will run forward faster.” Similarly, Dr. Nalini has faced challenges in her life and achieved success.

In her acceptance speech, Dr. Nalini spoke about her experiences in life and how the people she faced were all her teachers, from whom she learned valuable lessons that helped her grow big in life.

The welcome speech was delivered by Mr. Srinivasarao, and the function was hosted by senior journalist Mr. Daniel V Raja. A 144-page book filled with colorful pictures was published by Seithi Alai publications.

Kanavugal Kaikettum Thooram Dhan is a book that inspires readers to believe in themselves and their abilities. Dr. Nalini’s personal experiences and insights will resonate with readers who are looking for inspiration and guidance on their own journeys of self-discovery.

