Dr. Geeta Bora Honored with Global Leader Award at India-Russia Summit in Moscow

Moscow (Russia), May 21: In a monumental Global recognition of her tireless efforts in social innovation and grassroots development, Dr. Geeta Bora, Founder of Spherule Foundation, was conferred with the prestigious Global Leader Award during Russia's Victory Day celebrations. Her impactful work in advancing inclusive development, women's empowerment, and access to education and healthcare earned her this global recognition on one of the world's most prominent international platforms.

A Moment of Global Significance

The award ceremony, held during Russia's iconic Victory Day celebrations, brought together global dignitaries, entrepreneurs, changemakers, and thought leaders.

The celebration of Victory Day marked a significant moment for both nations. Indian delegates had the honor of witnessing Russia's grand 80th Victory Day parade in Moscow, commemorating the victory over fascism in World War II. The event was a powerful display of history, resilience, and international camaraderie, further strengthening the bonds between India and Russia.

India's rise as a global superpower continues to gain momentum. With a GDP growth rate exceeding 6%, India is on track to become the third-largest economy by 2030, surpassing Germany and Japan. The country's thriving startup ecosystem in Bengaluru and Delhi underscores its innovation-driven growth.

In Dr. Geeta Bora’s own words:

This honour is a testament to the power of compassion-led innovation and grassroots action. At Spherule Foundation, we are committed to building a world where dignity, education, health, and opportunity are not privileges, but rights for all. Being recognised on such a prestigious global platform inspires us to dream bigger, work harder, and reach further — until no one is left behind. The world is watching India rise, and now is our time to lead the next global wave of innovation.

Geeta Bora: A Technologist Turned Changemaker Leading India's Social Innovation Wave

Dr. Bora is a rare force who bridges two seemingly different worlds — cutting-edge technology and grassroots social change. After a decade-long successful career in the global IT sector, including with major tech giants, she made a life-altering decision in 2017 to return to India and dedicate herself to addressing the country's most pressing social issues.

From her early days in the tech corridors of Silicon Valley to the underserved communities of rural India, her journey has been one of purpose, grit, and transformation.

The Birth of Spherule Foundation

Founded in 2017, Spherule Foundation is now a nationally recognised non-profit operating across 18 states and 4 aspirational districts in India. The organization focuses on creating lasting impact in areas such as education, healthcare, livelihood, skill development, environmental sustainability, and women's empowerment — all in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dr. Bora's commitment to transparency, accountability, and scalability ensures that every initiative under the foundation is outcomes-focused and sustainable. Each project is designed not just to provide support but to empower communities to become self-reliant.

What sets Dr. Bora's approach apart is her seamless integration of data, technology, and empathy. Her work underscores the importance of open-source systems, measurable outcomes, and replicable success. By combining innovation with compassion, she has introduced a new paradigm in development leadership.She encourages aspiring NGOs and changemakers to pursue careers with purpose, proving that true fulfillment lies not just in personal success, but in uplifting society.

Her presence on this global stage reaffirms the belief that India's true strength lies in social innovation, and that a compassionate vision backed by structured action has the power to transcend borders.

Other Milestones and Recognitions

Dr. Geeta Bora has received several national and international accolades for her impactful work:

Guinness World Record for conducting the largest awareness session on adolescent health in India

for conducting the largest awareness session on adolescent health in India Global Leadership Award 2023 , presented by the London Parliament

, presented by the London Parliament Global Icon Award 2022 at the G20 Summit in Bali

at the G20 Summit in Bali India CSR Award 2024 for Best NGO of the Year

for Best NGO of the Year Indian Achievers' Award 2019 for exceptional contributions to social work

for exceptional contributions to social work Pad Hero of India Award for the Bleed with Pride initiative

for the Bleed with Pride initiative BD Sahitya Akademi Award 2018 for her illustrative book MoonTime

for her illustrative book MoonTime Samaj Sevi Ratan Award from Vikramshila University for work on malnutrition and menstrual health

from Vikramshila University for work on malnutrition and menstrual health Honored by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam for her innovations in the IT sector

for her innovations in the IT sector Recognition at the Global Economic Forum 2023

Invited Speaker at Harvard's Global Research Conference 2024 for her research on financial empowerment

at for her research on financial empowerment Her short film Pie in the Sky, based on menstrual health and grassroots change, has been featured and awarded at various national and international film festivals

The Legacy Ahead

As Dr. Geeta Bora continues to lead the charge, her mission remains resolute: to build systems, not dependencies. Through the Spherule Foundation, she is not just rewriting the narrative of India's development — she is helping others write their own.

Her message is clear and timeless:

“Speak up. Be confident, curious, and persistent.”

Because change doesn't begin with resources — it begins with resolve.

Know more about Spherule Foundation at: https://spherule.org/

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor