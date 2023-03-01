Dr Girish Tathed Discusses Autism And The Need For A Homeopathic Treatment To Tackle The Brain Disorder

The homeopathy doctor has helped many autistic children attend regular schools and lead normal lives

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 1: Autism is a prevalent brain disorder affecting thousands of children in India. In the past two decades, there has been a 178% increase in autism cases, and currently, 1 in 100 children in India suffer from it. Despite its high prevalence, the conversation surrounding autism rarely receives mainstream attention.

Dr Girish Tathed, a homeopathy doctor from Pune, recognized this problem and engaged with media professionals to raise awareness about autism and its cure. During his interaction with the media, Dr Tathed highlighted the social struggles that autistic children face in India. They are often ostracized and discriminated against, leading to feelings of inferiority. Difficulties with communication, listening, and concentration also prevent them from receiving a normal education, which can impact their mental health and lead to conditions like clinical depression and chronic anxiety.

Dr Tathed emphasized the importance of identifying autism symptoms early on and discussed homeopathy as a promising treatment option. He shared his own homeopathic inventions and treatments that have helped many autistic children lead healthy and happy lives. Dr Tathed has practiced homeopathy for several years and has seen positive results in improving the cognitive and behavioral abilities of children with autism. He debunked the stigma surrounding homeopathic treatments by sharing anecdotes about his successful treatments.

Dr Tathed believes that homeopathy is the best treatment option for children with autism because it provides long-term solutions that focus on their holistic well-being. Homeopathy not only helps children with communication and cognitive abilities, but it also tackles mental health issues associated with autism. This approach ensures that autistic children and their parents can live stress-free lives without unnecessary stigma.

Talking about the need to make homeopathic treatments more mainstream, he says, “Not many parents are aware about treatments like homeopathy that can help their kids lead normal and happy lives. An ideal blend between traditional and modern science allows homeopathy to dive deep into the brain disorder’s roots and bring about permanent changes in autistic children. Being completely natural and free from side effects, homeopathic medicines make for an ideal remedy for a complication that is common in children. Through my treatments, I strive to convey the essence of homeopathy and let people know the wonders it can work!”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor